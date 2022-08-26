Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant to donate $16M awarded from LA County to Mamba & Mambacita Foundation.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant will be donating the $16M she was awarded from the LA County to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation.

It’s been a heart-wrenching two and a half years for Vanessa Bryant, who lost her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash. There couldn’t have been a sadder moment than losing your husband and child in such a horrific accident.

Unfortunately, the trauma wasn’t over for Vanessa, who found herself in an ugly legal dispute against LA County. In 2021, the late Lakers legend’s wife sued LA County for leaking images of Kobe’s crash site, which had caused her immense emotional damage.

As days went by, things became more personal and murkier. After months of each party presenting its arguments in court, the jury would rule in favor of Vanessa. The court’s decision directed LA County to pay Mrs. Bryant $16M over circulating images of her husband’s body post his tragic death.

BREAKING: Vanessa Bryant has won her lawsuit against L.A. County after deputies shared gruesome photos from the Kobe crash site. The jury awarded Bryant $16 million. Chris Chester, who lost his daughter and wife in the helicopter crash, was awarded $15 million.

Post winning the long-fought court battle, Vanessa has decided to donate the $16M awarded to her to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation.

Vanessa Bryant will donate her lawsuit winnings.

Mrs. Bryant has decided to donate the $16M awarded to her from LA County to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation. The money will go to furthering the game of basketball for the youth and underserved athletes.

Vanessa Bryant is donating $16m payout to foundation set up in late husband Kobe's honor

According to its website,

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports. Founded through the vision and loving memory of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

The foundation provides funding and sports programming for underserved athletes to enable participation in school and/or league sports that enrich socio-emotional and physical development.

Kobe and Gigi’s vision was to create a world where young boys and girls had equal opportunity to pursue their dreams through sports and life. The foundation honors their legacy by funding programs that support their vision.

