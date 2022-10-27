NBA’s Leading Scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo Hits the ‘Too Small’ Celebration on Ben Simmons 

The Milwaukee Bucks register their 3rd consecutive win with a monster performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo proves his sheer dominance, yet again, with his second back-to-back 40+ point game, showcasing his greatness in all aspects of the game, especially during the second half as the Bucks defeated the Nets in this drama-filled lopsided win.

The Bucks superstar’s 87-points over his last two games are the most in his NBA career. Though Giannis had a rough start to Wednesday night’s game against the Nets, he would go 13-for-15 in the second half of the game, becoming the league’s current leading scorer.

Giannis tonight: 43 PTS

14 REB

5 AST

3 BLK

16-25 FG Imagine if he wasn’t just a role player. pic.twitter.com/0oU7V3RmYA — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 27, 2022

Giannis now leads the NBA in scoring with 36.0 PPG on 67.7% shooting. Good night. pic.twitter.com/YBab4VIpGr — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 27, 2022

This high-filled octane game wasn’t short of drama, whether it was Kyrie Irving yelling at Ben Simmons or Nets coach Steve Nash’s controversial ejection, with the talking point of the game remaining Giannis hitting Simmons with the ‘too small’ gesture.

Giannis Antetokounmpo rubs it in on Ben Simmons.

It was a rough night for Simmons in more aspects than one, scoring 4-points, 5-rebounds, and 9-assists, shooting 28.6% from the field against the Bucks. What followed next was captured on tape as teammate Kyrie Irving cried out to the former Sixers guard who refused to shoot the ball.

“SHOOT IT BEN!” Kyrie Irving is begging Ben Simmons to shoot the ball 😭 pic.twitter.com/gXGlCtB4QJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 27, 2022

Fortunately for Simmons, he had Kevin Durant, who would sink a jumper from mid-range. The night only got worse for the Nets guard, who was guarding Giannis most of the time.

Giannis telling Ben Simmons he’s too little 😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/GDHMwUoosi — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 27, 2022

Giannis would embarrass Simmons with a ‘Too Small’ gesture, posting him up and scoring a bucket.

Kyrie Irving comes out in support of Ben Simmons.

Irving, who had 27-points in the game against the Nets, had the following to say postgame when asked about Simmons.

Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons: “You guys keep coming in here asking me like what about Ben? He hasn’t played in two years. Give him give him a fu-king chance. We stay on his sh1t. You just stay on him. But we’re here to give him positive affirmations.” #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 27, 2022

Currently, averaging single digits in all categories, Simmons knows he’s on a ticking bomb.

