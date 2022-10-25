“A Lot of it was Bullsh*t Calls, It’s the NBA, not College or High School”: Ben Simmons on his 14 Fouls and 17 Points in 3 Games

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons fouls out for the second time in 3-games as the Grizzlies beat the Nets in a high-scoring thriller.

Troubles continue to mount for Ben Simmons as he attempts to earn his stripes back post his ugly exit from Philadelphia. The newly acquired Nets guard fouled out for the second time in the merely 3-games conducted so far, with Ja Morant having a crucial role in the latest instance.

The Nets now have a seven-game losing streak against the Grizzlies despite the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving going for 37-points, respectively, on Monday night. Nonetheless, this high-octane scoring game had Simmons as the talking point.

Ben Simmons has played 3 games this season. He’s fouled out in two of them. He has 17 points and 14 fouls this season. pic.twitter.com/XkPuMv8PgX — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 25, 2022

The former Sixers guard was once again a subject of mockery, with Ja Morant baiting him into fouling out, sending Twitter into a tizzy. Though many applauded the Grizzlies guard for his high IQ play, many didn’t agree with the foul.

Ja Morant baited Ben Simmons into fouling out 🧠 pic.twitter.com/QZTCci9Z8M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2022

Also read: “Ben Simmons-Maya Jama break up is hurting the Nets”: How a Sharp Decline in Form Could be Affected by Relationship Woes

Addressing the media post-game, Simmons expressed his frustration with the officiating in the game, stating that it was the NBA and not college or high school.

Ben Simmons throws shade at officials post fouling out against the Grizzlies.

It seems like it will be a while before Simmons earns his flowers from the Nets fans. Currently averaging 5.7 PPG and 3.7 TPG, the three-time All-Star has had a disappointing start to the season thus far, failing to contribute on both ends of the floor.

The Nets, who acquired Simmons to better their lackluster defense, seem far away from getting their dividends. In the mere 3-games so far, the Australian native has already been fouled out twice. Nonetheless, he was in no mood to take accountability for his actions, blaming the officiating.

Ben Simmons in 6th foul called by JT Orr: “It’s frustrating, it’s not a foul. That was bullsh1t. It’s frustrating because it’s late game. You’re in the 4th quarter, it’s a physical close game. It’s the #NBA, it’s not college, not high school.” #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 25, 2022

Picking up 5-turnovers against the Grizzlies, Simmons admitted to being rusty while adding how he needed to be more aggressive. Though the former Sixers guard is playing after missing an entire season, the clock is ticking on him, given now that he has KD and Kai take care of most of the offensive load.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons getting fouled out against the Grizzlies.

Ja has 33. KD has 31. Ben Simmons has six points and six assists — but he’s also got five turnovers and is a -19. The Nets just have no answers defensively. Memphis continues to get anything it wants. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 25, 2022

The extent to which the Grizzlies aren’t guarding Ben Simmons is hilarious. Santi Aldama had to work harder on defense in the Patriot League. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) October 25, 2022

Ben Simmons through 3 games:

-Fouled out twice

-3 more points than fouls

-Averaging a Triple Single “He just needs to play defense”

-The Nets have allowed 124 points per game this season pic.twitter.com/iVi5Lmzczl — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) October 25, 2022

Ja baiting Ben Simmons into fouling out and then waving goodbye to him was so fantastic. — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) October 25, 2022

Also read: Is Ben Simmons Left Handed? ESPN Analyst Disagreed and Shared Otherwise With the Nets Star