What Does a $2.5 Million Super Bowl Suite Get You in the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas?

While the Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated sports events of the year, it also qualifies for getting costlier with each passing year. This year, the SB LVIII rates have skyrocketed, with the average price of a ticket ranging from $8600 to $12000. The shocking hike has the highest slab at around $80,000 near the 30-35 yard lines, but there might be a more pricey spot.

Advertisement

The costliest ticket at the Super Bowl LVIII has now gone up to $2.5 million for the owner suite at Allegiant Stadium. While the cheapest tickets cost around $7,000, one might ponder the facilities that come with the most expensive spot. The question was answered in depth by Frank Hrelja, a content creator, via his latest IG reel.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3BuRjyNWgL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Hrelja revealed that the top-rated suite can accommodate 20 people at a time. Therefore, the reported cost of $2.5 million comes down to $125,000 per head, still 17 times the cheapest tickets. However, some could very well argue that the rates are justified by the availability of special seats to watch the Super Bowl.

This is further supplemented by an ‘insane amount of food’, per Hrelja. The reel provides shots of popcorn, bacon-wrapped hotdogs, barbecue burritos, and donut ice cream sundaes. The menu also includes Carne Asada fries, seafood stuffed potatoes, surf-turf nachos, and an exclusive open bar.

However, fans still cannot justify the price tag. They were quick to voice their two cents and note how recklessly the rich spend their money.

Is the Super Bowl Ticket Prices Upward Trend Justified?

It has been established that Super Bowl ticket prices have seen an upward trend over the years. The ticker price of Super Bowl I in 1967 cost a mere $10, which, if adjusted for inflation, comes to $90. Famously, the lowest tickets this year are almost 80 times that, with averages touching a staggering 150 times. The Super Bowl has also evolved holistically over the years, with a 30-second advertising rate reaching $7 million, in contrast to $42,500 in 1967 ($372,000 today).

The approximate 115 million viewership has attracted stars like Rihanna, Shakira, and The Weeknd in the past. This year again, Usher and Alicia Keys shall grace the halftime, with an awaiting discussion of Justin Bieber making an appearance.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1756025421983096866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Though the excitement among fans is fever pitch high, the noise of the soaring ticket prices breaks one too many hearts every season. And let’s not forget the $125,000 Super Bowl suite. But it is also important to mention that one can get a ticket at the 50-yard line for a quarter of the price near the suite that demands such a high price.