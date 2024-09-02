Serena Williams Uses Star Power at US Open to Help ‘Sis’ Alicia Keys Promote New Broadway Musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Serena Williams has been one of the biggest names to visit Flushing Meadows over the past few days to catch the US Open 2024. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has been seen in the stands to watch the likes of Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe play their Round of 16 matches. Serena was also accompanied by artist Alicia Keys for the Dimitrov match as the latter was looking to promote her new Broadway musical, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’.

Keys had a great time with Serena and it wasn’t surprising when the American tennis legend took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the match. She gave a shoutout to the musical as well, which helped the Swedish House Mafia star reach out to Serena’s 17.3 million followers on the social media platform as well.

“If it’s serious I don’t want it. So much fun at the @usopen @aliciakeys Also if you can Go check out Hells Kitchen broadway! It’s a MUST,” Williams captioned her post.

The 16-time Grammy Award winner also expressed her admiration for the superstar athlete. In one particular Instagram story, Keys even regarded Williams as her “sis”.

Considering the beautiful bond that the two have shared over the past several years, it’s not surprising to see Serena help out the renowned artist.

Keys and Serena have been great friends over the years

Serena and Keys have several common aspects between the two. Apart from being two of the most successful figures in their respective fields, they are also of similar age. Having a similar perspective towards life, the celebrities have even been the best of friends for multiple years now.

During Wimbledon 2019, the legendary artist even made an appearance on BBC and revealed her love for Serena. Speaking about the relationship that they share, Keys also explained what she admired the most about her “sister”.

“She is like a sister to me. I love her perspective, I love her style, I love who she is. She’s bomb. “The amount of power that is in that body and mind, is absolutely awe inspiring, you look at the human body in a whole new way when you watch Serena play. To see a beautiful black woman like Serena making the moves she’s making, in a predominantly white sport, it really shows every little girl, every little boy, every young person, that there is no space we don’t belong,” Keys said.

This friendship is set to last for a lifetime. While New York City is set to be buzzing across sports and entertainment in the next few days with the final stages of the US Open and the Broadway musical happening simultaneously.