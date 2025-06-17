“Michael Jordan Was One of the Best Defenders”: Steve Nash and LeBron James Discuss the Best Defenders They’ve Faced

Over the past two seasons, LeBron James has used his podcast, Mind the Game, to showcase his deep understanding of basketball. Joined by JJ Redick and later Steve Nash, the four-time NBA champion has explored the intricacies of the sport, breaking down plays and offering sharp takes on today’s league. This week, though, LeBron and Nash took a different route — ditching the usual format for a Q&A session, where they tackled some of the most pressing questions from their listeners.

Early in the show, the pair of Hall of Famers were asked about the greatest defenders they’ve faced throughout their careers. With nearly four decades of NBA experience between them, LeBron and Nash couldn’t settle on just one name. They’ve matched up against dozens of lockdown talents, some of whom are regarded as all-time defenders.

Ron Artest was the first name to come to mind for LeBron. Now known as Metta World Peace, the 17-year veteran was a staple in Defensive Player of the Year races for over a decade. He was often tasked with guarding the opponent’s top star while being a standout member of several top defensive teams.

“Ron, oh my goodness, really good with his hands. Laterally was really good. Strong as a ox. I played against him my early years when he was in Indiana,” LeBron shared. “It was challenging for sure. It was one of the best defenders probably I’ve played against.”

It took a certain type of specimen to contain LeBron, limiting most teams’ options. But opponents could throw anyone at Steve Nash. For all his shooting and playmaking prowess, he wasn’t nearly the physical powerhouse that James was in his prime. As a result, the two-time MVP faced several of NBA history’s top defenders. But his mind first drifted toward the league’s terrorizing interior talents.

“Especially you go back to, back in my era and your early career, like the game was different, right? You talk about defenders, you’re thinking about rim protectors,” Nash said to LeBron. “Tim Duncan, just his feel for space and ability to block shots. KG, you know, had some versatility to it as well. Incredible communicator.”

He couldn’t simply gloss over the individual matchups he faced, though. “And then you think about the guards. I mean, I came in the league, MJ[Michael Jordan] was one of the best defenders,” Nash continued. The Bulls legend was nearing his prime by the time Nash was drafted, but MJ was just the beginning of what he’d have to face.

“But point guards, you always give Jason Kidd a nod, you know. Jason doesn’t have career highlights of dunking the ball … But his mobility, his explosiveness, his lateral quickness, he was a freaky athlete in a different way,” Nash claimed. “He wasn’t gonna always gonna take off and dunk on people…”

LeBron’s had to take on several other standout defenders throughout his multiple championship runs. He’s proven to be matchup-proof on the game’s biggest stage, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy for him to take down the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, or Jimmy Butler.

Nash was never able to win a title, but his efforts nearly led the Suns to the promised land on more than one occasion. If it weren’t for lockdown stars like Kobe Bryant and Bruce Bowen, he may have been able to get them there. LeBron and Nash didn’t face the same defenders, but they certainly faced similar defensive intensity.