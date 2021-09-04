“Nets have the best player, best point guard, the best handles”: Skip Bayless praises Kevin Durant, James, and Kyrie Irving while telling LeBron James to ‘watch out’

Skip Bayless breaks down why the Brooklyn Nets are far superior to the Lakers and it starts with Kevin Durant; also tells LeBron James to watch out.

There’s no debating that the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks are the three teams in the uppermost echelon of the NBA landscape going into the 2021-22 season. Neither Kevin Durant nor LeBron James could drag their injury riddled teams past the 2nd round of the 2021 Playoffs but will most certainly be looking to come back with a vengeance.

LeBron James received an incredible amount of depth to his roster with guys like Malik Monk, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, and Wayne Ellington coming off the bench. Not to mention the fact that their starting lineup features the likes of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

The Nets are also built similarly in terms of being stacked from top to bottom. Of course, the starting lineup features Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving but the remaining guys who make up the roster aren’t scrubs by any means. Guys like Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap, Patty Mills, and LaMarcus Aldridge will be incredibly important to Brooklyn this coming season.

Skip Bayless sends a warning to LeBron James.

As expected, Skip Bayless won’t be siding with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers this upcoming season. His loyalties for 2021-22 seem to be surrounding the Brooklyn Nets due to the fact that they upgraded their roster even more than it was last season. He took to ‘Undisputed’ to talk to Shannon Sharpe about Lakers-Nets.

“This Nets team has the best player on the planet in KD, the best handles on the planet in Kyrie, and the guy who turned into the best point guard on the planet in James Harden. Watch out, LeBron James.”

It’s impossible to tell who would win in a 7-game series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers as neither of those teams have stepped foot on the court together after making their roster changes. NBA fans can hope to see these two Western and Eastern Conference goliaths square off against one another in the 2022 NBA Finals.