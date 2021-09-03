Basketball

“LeBron James is going to start rapping soon, bet”: When Drake prophesized a career of entertainment for the Lakers superstar

“LeBron James is going to start rapping soon, bet”: When Drake prophesized a career of entertainment for the Lakers superstar
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“Didn’t know Kobe Bryant rapped but Shaquille O’Neal’s music was dope”: When Drake showed his appreciation for the Lakers legend’s rap career
Next Article
IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction : Ireland vs Zimbabwe Best Fantasy Team for 5th T20I Game
Latest NBA News
"I'm about to make at least 500 3-pointers and hook a 40-pounder fish": Klay Thompson entertains fans riding his boat along Alcatraz Island
“I’m about to make at least 500 3-pointers and hook a 40-pounder fish”: Klay Thompson entertains fans riding his boat along Alcatraz Island

3x NBA champion Klay Thompson goes live on Instagram as he takes a boat ride…