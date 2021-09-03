“LeBron James is going to start rapping soon, bet”: When Drake prophesized a career of entertainment for the Lakers superstar

Drake claimed that LeBron James was going to start a career in rap incredibly soon around 2010 and technically, wasn’t all too wrong.

LeBron James and Toronto’s very own, Aubrey Graham, have been in ‘cahoots’ with one another for well over a decade now. The two linked up, publicly at least, around 2008/09 and their friendship was cemented with the release of ‘Forever’ that featured the likes of Lil Wayne and Eminem, the former of which helped launch Drake’s career in the late ‘10s.

Fast-forward to today and LeBron James has promoted Drake’s music on social media countless number of times with lip syncs and ‘congratulations’ messages on his stories. The Lakers superstar has also shown up to several of Drake’s concerts to help hype up the crowd.

Furthermore, Drake has also shouted James out on several occasions. “How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron,” is one of the more prominent bars from his hit track ‘Nonstop’.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal calls the Kings the ‘Sacramento Queens’”: When Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson hilariously sang about how much he disliked Sacramento

However, with their relationship being as solid as it is now, it’s fun to look back at what it was like 11 years ago when the two were getting acclimatized with one another.

LeBron James was going to start a career in rap, according to Drake.

Drake spoke to ‘The Life’ back in 2010 in an incredibly telling interview that covered his meteoric rise to fame under Lil Wayne’s tutelage, his relationship with Kentucky, and of course, LeBron James. He would go on to praise ‘The Chosen One’ but also prophesize that he would start rapping real soon.

Also read: “Stephen A Smith has wanted Max Kellerman off ‘First Take’ for years”: Reports claim the ESPN analyst didn’t appreciate Kellerman’s ‘smartest guy in the room’ attitude

“LeBron basically performed at my last show. He took over. He stayed for like half of the show. He’s dope. LeBron’s hip-hop capabilities and knowledge are up there. We talk about hip-hop a lot. He’s going to start rapping soon, I bet. Watch.”

Technically, the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ was not far off as a few years later, LeBron James would get into the studio and record a track titled ‘It ain’t easy’ with Kevin Durant. Personally, James’s flow isn’t all too great but it could be someone else’s cup of tea.