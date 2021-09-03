Basketball

“Didn’t know Kobe Bryant rapped but Shaquille O’Neal’s music was dope”: When Drake showed his appreciation for the Lakers legend’s rap career

“Didn’t know Kobe Bryant rapped but Shaquille O’Neal’s music was dope”: When Drake showed his appreciation for the Lakers legend’s rap career
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"The ceiling isn't that high for Mac Jones": Former Jets LB Bart Scott believes Bill Belichick made a blunder of the Cam Newton situation
Next Article
“LeBron James is going to start rapping soon, bet”: When Drake prophesized a career of entertainment for the Lakers superstar
Latest NBA News
"Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz got placed in a bad situation": How Sixers' front office messed up back-to-back no. 1 picks around Joel Embiid
“Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz got placed in a bad situation”: How Sixers’ front office messed up back-to-back no. 1 picks around Joel Embiid

Comparing top draft picks Ben Simmons (2016) and Markelle Fultz (2017) and their journey so…