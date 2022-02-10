“Nets want much more than just Ben Simmons for James Harden”: Sixers and Brooklyn shockingly look to exchange the likes of Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, and Patty Mills

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to acquire more than just Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden.

It feels like it was only a few days ago that Steve Nash very profusely claimed to the media that James Harden will remain a Nets player through the trade deadline. Wait, that was a merely a few days ago. Either way, clearly someone’s not been entirely truthful as a pseudo Woj bomb claims Harden wants out of Brooklyn.

Trade talks between Sean Marks and Daryl Morey have been happening for the past 24 hours, according to Brian Windhorst. While Adrian Wojnarowski initially rejected this, he’s now come forth and released a piece that says Harden is fearful of the backlash he’d receive if he left yet another team.

What’s interesting about the ‘James Harden to Philly’ chatter is that both Harden and Simmons want out, at least according to reports. Yet, trade talks haven’t led to a whole lot.

This is due to the fact both Morey and Marks want much more than just a direct exchange between the two All-NBA caliber players.

James Harden and Ben Simmons will have more than just them attached to a trade.

Seems as though both the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers want a boatload of starting caliber players attached to a James Harden-Ben Simmons deal. According to Jason Dumas, the Nets want Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Matisse Thybulle along with Simmons.

The Sixers, to counteract this package have asked for Bruce Brown and Patty Mills.

The Philadelphia 76ers are ‘hopeful’ of a trade package involving James Harden, Patty Mills and Bruce Brown, per @JDumasReports The Brooklyn Nets would like a trade package of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle and Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/X4f7WYHkif — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 10, 2022

It does seem as though the Sixers are giving up quite a bit in this trade. Matisse is the league’s best perimeter defender, holding players to a mere 37.9%. Seth Curry is one of the NBA’s best shooters from within the arc (54.5% from mid-range) and outside of it as well (38.6% on above the break 3s and 46.5% on corner 3s).

The Sixers however, are also not backing down, requesting a sharpshooter in Patty Mills and an elite small-ball center in Bruce Brown along with a consensus top 20 player in James Harden.