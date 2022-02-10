“I’m tired as hell, I want some wine and to go to bed”: LeBron James expresses a high level of mental fatigue following embarrassing Lakers loss to shorthanded Blazers

LeBron James admits that he’s extremely tired and that he just wants some wine and to go to bed following the loss to the Blazers.

Looking at the final score in a vacuum, 107-105 isn’t all too bad. However, considering the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against a Portland Trailblazers team was without nearly every single starter they’ve had from the beginning of the season, it’s safe to say that LeBron James and company are at their lowest point of the season.

James Worthy took it a step further and claimed this is the lowest point the Lakers have been in the past couple of years and he might be right

Also read: “LeBron James sat on someone’s lap just because he wanted a break!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Lakers’ star hilariously takes a moment in the middle of a game

LeBron James posted yet another dominant statline of 30 points, 7 assists, and rebounds on 56% shooting from the field but the purple and gold could not get it done against Dennis Smith Jr, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic at Moda Center.

A point to note is that Russell Westbrook was out tonight due to lower back tightness. Many fans are starting to turn in his favor, claiming they just had their worst loss of the season without Brodie out on the floor.

LeBron James says that he’s tired, both physically and mentally.

LeBron James was quite frank with the way he was feeling following the embarrassing loss to a Blazers team that lost by 20 points to the OKC Thunder the game before. James admitted that he was tired both physically and mentally.

LeBron: “I’m tired as hell right now. I want to get some wine and get to bed.” (via @RyanWardLA) pic.twitter.com/UK8xLGvgfh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 10, 2022

Also read: “Please come back Russell Westbrook, we miss you”: Skip Bayless clamors for the Lakers guard to return to action as LeBron James and company struggle against shorthanded Blazers

With having played over 36 minutes yet again, and the mental fortitude that is required to push through such a tough time for the team, it’s safe to say that James’s fatigue is well warranted.

With the trade deadline here, it’ll be interesting to see what moves Rob Pelinka and company try to pull off with their package of Talen Horton Tucker and the 2027 FRP (although, it has been reported that the Lakers don’t want to deal this pick away until this offseason).