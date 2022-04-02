“Never be satisfied with your achievements, Shaquille O’Neal”: The Big Diesel spoke about how his father shaped him up to be the person he is now

Shaquille O’Neal is a family man first – values picked up from his late father made him the man he is now

Big men in the NBA usually are rowdy – Shaq was too, but that was only when it came to playing. In personal matters, he is a giant softie and makes sure he values family time over everything else. Never embroiled in any controversy over family issues, Shaq owes it all to his late stepfather for his strict moral code.

He has a room in his mansion dedicated to his father, with all the memories that they shared. In it, he keeps his trophies and accolades, just like he used to when he was a kid. The Sergeant made sure he was never satisfied with what he accomplished, to keep the Lakers legend motivated and hungry for more.

Sergeant Phillip Harrison made sure his son knew what was important in his life – money was needed, and family was non-negotiable. Big Shaq knows that full well and is imparting the same to his kids. Even though Harrison passed away almost a decade ago, Big Diesel still honors him like he is alive.

Shaquille O’Neal has many interesting stories – the man loves being in the spotlight and is genuinely an interesting storyteller

The man whose NBA jersey collection is reminiscent of a rainbow, Superman never has a boring story. He always has a twinkle in his eye and makes sure everyone is listening. Something about his demeanor, but when a 7-foot big man speaks in a baritone, you listen.

Shaq keeps it real on and off the camera. What you see online, is exactly what he is in real life. He is always on the lookout to give back to the community, and deeds of him paying off large bills have done the rounds.

He and Charles Barkley have transitioned the best, from a playing career to TV. It will be a sad day when one of these two stalwarts decides to call it quits.

