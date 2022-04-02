“Oops, LeBron James is now no.9 on my all-time list”: Skip Bayless makes a correction and puts the Lakers’ star at the bottom of his top 10 list

LeBron James is still no.9 on Skip Bayless’ all-time greatest players list. However, Bayless says he’s close to falling down to no. 10.

The embers of hatred keep burning inside Skip Bayless. The media personality’s distaste for LeBron is not a secret, it is perhaps the most well-known take in the NBA.

Throughout his career, he has failed to give LBJ the credit he deserves and instead manages to find faults in every accomplishment. Where does his vehement dislike for LeBron stem from? We don’t know.

What we do know is that this man is perhaps the most polarizing figure in the sports media community. His hot takes often attract vitriol. Yet, he continues his tirade.

LeBron James falls to no.9 on the great Skip’s list

Mr. Bayless in his latest rant goes on to say about how stacked the Lakers are and how they have underperformed. He also says LeBron lacks the clutch gene and has not closed important games.

He does make sense about how the Lakers’ defense has fallen. That is not the point of concern. Fans are irked by LBJ’s low placement in Skip’s all-time rankings.

Does LeBron drop from the No. 9 spot in my all-time player rankings after the Fakers’ losing season? via @SkipBaylessShow:pic.twitter.com/INDn59fY5q — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 1, 2022

Skip goes on to say that the King might even fall to no.10! Talk about blasphemy. While a lot of his takes should be taken with caution, you should also assess it by yourself for what it’s worth.

Skip’s takes leave a sour taste in the mouth. Yet, it feels like a sour candy more than spoilt milk, you start to enjoy it. And sour candy is a fun treat after all.

