Basketball

“Oops, LeBron James is now no.9 on my all-time list”: Skip Bayless makes a correction and puts the Lakers’ star at the bottom of his top 10 list

"Oops, LeBron James is now no.9 on my all-time list": Skip Bayless makes a correction and puts the Lakers' star at the bottom of his top 10 list
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“Grizzlies without Ja Morant have a better win percentage than ‘96 Bulls and ‘16 Warriors”: How Dillon Brooks and company are torching teams without their best player
Next Article
“Brandon Ingram slapped LeBron James harder than Will Smith slapped Chris Rock”: Lakers broadcaster, Bill MacDonald, hilariously references Oscars debacle as Lakers trail Pelicans
NBA Latest Post
“Brandon Ingram slapped LeBron James harder than Will Smith slapped Chris Rock”: Lakers broadcaster, Bill MacDonald, hilariously references Oscars debacle as Lakers trail Pelicans
“Brandon Ingram slapped LeBron James harder than Will Smith slapped Chris Rock”: Lakers broadcaster, Bill MacDonald, hilariously references Oscars debacle as Lakers trail Pelicans

LeBron James gets slapped across the face by Brandon Ingram in Lakers-Pelicans and the Lakers…