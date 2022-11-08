“Never Been More Happy About a Game 11 Games Into the Season!”: Stephen Curry Drops 47, Shows Relief as Warriors Beat Kings

Nov 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after drawing a foul against the Sacramento Kings during the last seconds of the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors finally snapped their five-game losing streak. Hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center tonight, the Warriors relied heavily on Stephen Curry to take them past the finish line. The 2022 Finals MVP did not disappoint.

He had a 47-point performance, adding eight rebounds and eight assists to the same. Shooting 71% from the field, Steph snatched the win away from the Kings’ jaws. Out of his 47 points, 17 came in the 4th quarter, which included the game-tying three, go-ahead three, and then clutch free throws to seal the game.

Steph for the lead?

YUP. pic.twitter.com/JFSv1ipeSV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 8, 2022

We could see Steph’s intensity right from the start. He made eight straight shots before missing his first one. This set a solid foundation for the 2x MVP, and he did not falter while capitalizing on the same.

Stephen Curry expresses relief as Warriors secure 4th win

This season, the Warriors are 4-7 in their first eleven games. They are 4-1 at Chase Center but are 0-6 on the road. The Warriors were 1-6 in their last seven games and on a five-game skid before tonight’s game.

Stephen Curry knew he had to take the team past the finish line, and he did just the same. He showed his intensity right from the start, and then he showed us how much this win mattered to him in the 3rd quarter.

Steph picked up his first technical foul of the season in the third quarter on a missed and-one call.

Steph Curry’s first technical of the season came after this no-call. Felt like it was more out of frustration about the wobbly state of the Warriors than a particular whistle. pic.twitter.com/pab0laY8Jg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 8, 2022

After the game, we could see how happy he was. In the post-game interview, Steph expressed his cheer and relief.

“I’ve never been more happy about a game 11 games into the season.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/jVQXcafq41 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022

It was a crucial win for the team, and their leader made sure they did not fumble this.

Steph hypes up his teammates after tonight’s win

Anyone who saw tonight’s game knows the only reason the Warriors won was Stephen Curry. However, being the ever-so-humble person he is, Steph shared the credit for the win with his entire team.

Steph’s tech in the third quarter lit the fire 🔥 Warriors Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/kCqfKOmLMq pic.twitter.com/LCOYcjaNnV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022

He credited Andrew Wiggins for his big shots, Klay Thompson for the makes, and Draymond Green and Kevon Looney for their solid defense.

The Warriors have a long way to go before they get back to their own level, but this win is a step in the right direction for the defending champions.