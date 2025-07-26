“Never See Nobody Else Like That”: DeMar DeRozan Explains Why Kids Should Not Follow Steph Curry

October 25, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Raptors 117-112. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry’s dominance in the 2010s onward has impacted an entire generation of ballers. Because of his influence, many young players aren’t learning to attack the basket, though. They are instead focused on sinking three-pointers. DeMar DeRozan issued a warning to kids not to pursue the Curry prototype.

DeRozan was a member of the 2009 NBA draft class alongside Curry, James Harden and Jrue Holiday. Of course, DeRozan knew Curry was a talented player. Did he know that he would become the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history? Probably not. But that’s what makes the Golden State Warriors star so special.

As his performance for Team USA in the gold medal match against France in the 2024 Olympics evidenced, what Steph Curry can do on the basketball court is not normal. And that’s why DeMar DeRozan is quick to point young players in a direction that doesn’t have them chasing the ghost of the three-point sniper.

“I never want young guys that’s coming up to feel discouraged, like they’ve got to go out there and be Steph Curry,” DeRozan said on 7 PM in Brooklyn. “Everybody’s just not going to be Steph Curry. It’s one Steph Curry.”

DeRozan has faced Curry countless times throughout their 16 seasons in the NBA. Many players have entered the NBA in recent years trying to emulate the four-time NBA champion. DeRozan believes many parents and children are running after fool’s gold by trying to be the next Stephen Curry.

“What he’s able to do is incredible. I think we would never see nobody else like that,” DeRozan declared.

Curry is the all-time leader in three-pointers and shows no signs of slowing down. By the time he retires, that record may be unreachable.

Most players who are disciples of Curry’s play style don’t pan out in the NBA. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is also an expert marksman from deep, but he plays much differently than Curry.

A lot of players want to shoot like Curry, but that is pretty much as far as similarities track. The 11-time All-Star is one of the best players off the ball. He has arguably the highest stamina of any player in the league, considering he is always moving on the court.

There’s value in finding an area to expand upon and thrive. For Curry, that happened to be three-point shooting. DeRozan discovered his niche in a different area.

“So from my standpoint, I try to be a statesman when it comes to the mid-range to show that if you’re great at this, you could still be successful,” DeRozan proclaimed.

DeRozan didn’t let league trends determine his play style. He has continued to strive en route to his 17th season in the league, averaging over 20 points per game for the last 12 seasons, and he doesn’t look to be slowing down. More players could find the same success if they stay true to themselves and do not act like someone they aren’t.