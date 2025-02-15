“Never Thought Was Possible”: Stephen Curry Reflects on Upcoming Achievement of 4,000 3-Pointers Made

Feb 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to official Brett Nansel in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Vanity Fair’s ‘Power & Glamour’ Portfolio highlights modern visionaries who have pushed the envelope in their respective fields. The magazine found a natural fit with Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, who have left their imprint on media, publishing, and of course, basketball.

The power couple released a video from their Vanity Fair shoot on Steph’s YouTube channel, which included some bonus footage for the Chef’s fans. In a previously unseen snippet, Curry can be seen reflecting on an upcoming milestone in his career.

Filmed in November, the clip began with the interviewer asking Steph what he would be doing when the video is finally released in 4 months. “All-Star weekend?” the four-time NBA champion guessed. However, he was prompted by the host to think about his plans for the month of March instead.

“What would have happened in March? Got birthday, March 14th. Ooh, maybe, maybe we’re on the same page. Maybe talking about the number of threes that I might hit? Trying to go for 4,000?” Curry responded.

That was indeed the milestone the interviewer was directing Steph towards.

“I don’t know what number I’m at right now. Not like keeping a daily count or anything,” the two-time MVP added. “But that is a number I never thought was possible so, we’ll see how it goes. Lot of games left but come springtime, hopefully we got something to celebrate.”

Given that this interview was filmed four months ago, it’s impressive how consistent Curry has been since then. The leading three-point scorer in NBA history converted his 3,948th three-pointer during the Warriors’ road win on Thursday, putting him just 52 makes away from 4,000.

Of course, the Chef will become the first person to cross that milestone in the NBA. But when exactly can we expect to celebrate the historic occasion?

So far this season, Steph is converting 4.4 three-pointers per game, though his averages have risen to 5.3 per game so far through February. After all, he did record a streak of 4 consecutive 30-point games — his longest run of 30-point games since 2021.

If the sharpshooting point guard can maintain that hot streak after the All-Star Break, he should be able to reach three-pointer number 4,000 in just 10 more appearances. Looking at the Warriors’ upcoming schedule, that landmark game could come on March 10th, when the Trail Blazers visit the Dubs.

However, even if Curry’s averages return to their baseline from this season, he is more than likely going to break the 4,000 mark during the Warriors’ seven-game homestand in March. From the 8th to the 20th, Golden State will remain at Chase Center for all their games, giving the Chef a wide window to reach the three-point milestone. It will certainly be extra special when he gets to celebrate the moment in front of his home fans.