“Not Really P**nographic Unless it Says Michael Jordan”: Banking on MJ’s Countless Endorsements, SNL Had the Bulls Legend Commit to Hilarious Skit in 1991

Michael Jordan’s time at the Chicago Bulls meant that he became a worldwide, global phenomenon. This led to a range of successful advertisements that he was roped in for, for a multitude of huge companies. This popularity was becoming so ridiculous that MJ had become a bit of an omnipresent figure. This trend was mocked via a Saturday Night Live skit in 1991 that MJ agreed to be a part of. The skit included a parody advertisement that showed Michael Jordan as the ambassador of “p***ographic content”, something that recently resurfaced on Twitter.

Advertisement

Whether it is Nike, Gatorade, McDonald’s, or his own Jordan Brand, MJ has been beyond an active endorser right from the start of his career. The fact that he became a household name and the plethora of ads he featured in, led to the hilarious SNL skit.

Michael Jordan’s popularity was mocked in a 1991 SNL Skit

Jordan’s popularity had earned him a range of big endorsements. He was even the face of the NBA back in 1991, something that immediately put him in position to be the face of multiple other brands.

Advertisement

MJ was part of an Anti-Drug PSA by McDonald’s and was featured in a range of iconic ads. Apart from Nike and Gatorade, MJ also eventually featured in a range of advertisements for his own Jordan brand.

Seeing the now-Bulls legend’s popularity skyrocket, SNL found a way to use it to create a hilarious skit around the player. Holding out a box of what seemed like c***oms, MJ points at a logo claiming “A Michael Jordan Selection.” He also claimed the following:

“It’s not really p***ographic unless it says Michael Jordan”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAStatGuy_/status/1702124252227314114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The video in itself was part of the SNL skit that he himself opened. Dressed in a trendy green jacket and sunglasses, MJ opened the stage with a commanding monologue in the 1991 SNL episode.

Michael Jordan was once played by another actor in an ESPN ad

Over the years, Jordan has featured in a range of hilarious commercials. Sometimes, however, companies and brands didn’t even need to cast the six-time NBA champion to use his popularity.

ESPN, for example, created a commercial showing the life of a caucasian man named Michael Jordan. Aiming to show the power of sports, the ‘faux’ MJ is met with disappointment in a range of social situations.

People tend to expect the Chicago Bulls legend in each social setting where he had to give his name in advance. This led to a range of disappointed looks as people were immediately annoyed upon realizing who “Michael Jordan” was.

Admittedly, a very sad situation, we hope no one in the real world has to bear.