$2.5 Billion Worth Reebok’s CEO Reveals How Shaquille O’Neal Ruined the Greatest Surprise Of His Life

Shaquille O’Neal has a whole bunch of endorsement deals today. After all, given the marketability of the man, brands just can’t help but want a piece of him. And apparently, the former NBA player takes up just about every offer, since he already has 30 endorsement deals.

And that doesn’t even begin to cover the fact that he is a part of over 100 companies, and has invested in over 200 companies.

However, while there are many fish in Shaq’s sea, there is one brand that stands head and shoulders as the most iconic. And that is Reebok.

Now, of course, Shaquille O’Neal is no longer endorsed by the brand. But, recently, a certain CEO of Reebok, Todd Krinsky, recently revealed a hilarious story about him and the Big Diesel.

And suffice it to say it’s well worth a watch.

Shaquille O’Neal was the first one to tell Todd Krinsky he was the new CEO of Reebok, despite not meaning to

Shaquille O’Neal and Todd Krinsky became unlikely friends, while the latter was still a lower-level employee within the brand. And of course, as time went on, their friendship only grew.

Then, as more time passed, Krinsky was up for higher positions, before finally being a candidate for CEO. And of course, Shaq was a cheerleader of his during this time.

So, what happened next?

Watch Todd himself explain how it all went down.

Somehow, we don’t think Todd Krinsky was too upset about the surprise being ruined for him on that one.

Who is the owner of Reebok?

Admittedly, Reebok isn’t quite as iconic as it used to be in the past.

Whether it was the company’s disability to adapt to an ever-changing market, the tumultuous changes in ownership, or something else entirely, no one can be sure.

Frankly, even ownership at times treated the brand like an afterthought especially when Adidas was in charge of the company.

But a short while ago, Shaquille O’Neal decided to snap the company up, buying it through his investments in the Authentic Brands Group.

And now, with him finally, at the helm, this $2.5 million brand can finally look to gain its past glory again.

