“Next Door to Eddie Murphy”: $400,000,000 Worth Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Adorable Bribe’ for Grandma Was Shrugged off Early in His Career

Shaquille O’Neal has been making headlines for his generosity ever since he started receiving his exorbitant NBA salaries. An ace businessman worth $400,000,000, Shaq loves making people happy by buying them expensive gifts. However, he was denied the opportunity when he tried to do the same for his beloved Grandma Odessa.

In his book “Shaq Uncut,” Shaq shares an endearing story of his earnest efforts to provide his grandma with a life of luxury. He dreamed of buying her a magnificent mansion worth millions, right next to Hollywood icon Eddie Murphy. But Grandma Odessa shrugged off his grand attempts, content with her humble life.

Shaquille O’Neal wanted to gift his grandma a mansion next to Eddie Murphy’s house

Shaq’s dream of giving his beloved Grandma Odessa a life of comfort prompted him to offer her a grand mansion on Beverly Hills. He wanted to buy her a mansion in the most posh part of LA, surrounded by stars and celebrities. However, Grandma Odessa remained steadfast in her humility, rejecting her celebrity grandson’s offer of pomp and luxury.

According to Shaq’s 2011 book “Shaq Uncut”, he tried time and again to convince her to accept his generous offer. The Lakers legend even had a nice mansion picked out for her, right next door to Eddie Murphy, who was one of the most popular stars in the industry back then. But her response remained the same. She continued to decline his offer, always content with her life as it was.

Here’s an excerpt from Shaq Uncut, detailing the ordeal:

She[Grandma Odessa] was such a special woman. I was always trying to do something nice for her, but she never wanted it. I’d tell her, “Grandma, I’ve got a nice mansion picked out for you, right next door to Eddie Murphy.” She’d just say, “Nope.” I’d say, “Grandma, stop working. I’ll take care of you.” She’d say, “Nope.”

Shaq’s attempts to buy his grandma a $6 Million mansion

The tale takes an intriguing twist when Shaq, in his book, reveals the lengths he was willing to go to fulfill what he thought was his Grandma Odessa’s dreams. Armed with his paycheck from the Orlando Magic, he set his sight on a grand $6 million mansion. However, his grandma had other plans.

In a remarkable display of humility and simplicity, Grandma Odessa chose a more modest house down the road, instead of a grand mansion. Shaq fondly remembered in his book, “She said, ‘No, baby, there’s a nice house down the road there; it will do just fine.’ So, I bought her that house and fixed it up for her.“

Shaq’s efforts to provide his grandma with the best thing buyable, even when she chose simplicity, underline the deep connection they shared.