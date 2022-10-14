“It’s Golden State and the Rest of Us!”: Pelicans’ CJ McCollum Showers High Praise on Stephen Curry, Gives His West Predictions

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum flips his take about the Warriors, claims they’re the only tested team in the Western Conference

The Golden State Warriors defied a lot of odds last season to win the 2022 NBA Championship. At the beginning of the season, the odds for the Dubs even making it to the playoffs were extremely low. They were regarded as a ‘play-in’ team. However, the one thing people kept forgetting was that our trio was healthy and they were still together.

While Klay Thompson wasn’t truly himself yet, and Draymond Green fading a little after injury, it was Stephen Curry who carried the team to the promised land. CJ McCollum doubted the Warriors winning, even after Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

CJ McCollum ‘If you think that klay is gonna continue to struggle and you not all the way invested in poole party, how are they gonna win? KD is not walking through that door’ The answer was ‘Steph Curry’ 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TJbkOhvuyX — UG(SCDG) (@SCDG2330) September 7, 2022

However, he doesn’t feel the same anymore.

CJ McCollum believes Golden State are favorites to win the West this season

The Golden State Warriors have shown the world that they are winners. Stephen Curry has been the engine and leads the charge for the team. The upcoming season has the Western Conference looking better than it has in the past few years.

However, CJ McCollum still believes the Warriors hold the edge over everyone else.

About Western Conf for 22-23 Season: CJ McCollum “I think it’s Golden State and the rest of us. There’s a lot of teams that have talent. But, they are the only proven team.” Oh yeah Facts 🫡 pic.twitter.com/wgFq1C8Xjz — UG(SCDG) (@SCDG2330) October 14, 2022

CJ went so far as to say that it doesn’t matter what seed the Dubs are, they just need to make it to the playoffs. As long as the Dubs have games at home, they can take down any opponent.

How does the Western Conference stack up?

As CJ mentioned, the Warriors look good. They have their core trio healthy and have a batch of young players, with Jordan Poole leading the pack. James Wiseman is back, and they’ve added a few veterans too.

Los Angeles Clippers look pretty dangerous. They have Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, and possibly the deepest bench in the NBA. Denver Nuggets have Back-to-Back MVP Nikola Jokic, and Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. are back. New Orleans Pelicans have Zion Williamson healthy, and a bulkier Brandon Ingram, along with CJ McCollum.

The Phoenix Suns have managed to keep their core intact. Dallas Mavericks have NBA GM’s MVP choice, Luka Doncic, and they added a few key pieces to battle alongside him. The Memphis Grizzlies are healthy and hungry, with now some playoff experience under their belt. The Minnesota Timberwolves added Rudy Gobert, and now have a twin tower alongside KAT.

The Los Angeles Lakers look healthy, and as long as LeBron James is healthy, we can never truly rule them out.

It’s a competitive West this season, and we’ll have a fun time watching them battle for the Playoff spots.