Nick Young ‘Encourages’ Rudy Gobert to Challenge Draymond Green In The Locker Room After MMA Video Surfaces

Remember the time when Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold? Well, it seems as if the French seven-footer is preparing for his next showdown with the Warriors forward. A video of Gobert sparing with MMA fighters is making the rounds on social media. And former NBA star Nick Young may have the best advice for Gobert.

Advertisement

Young went on to X to invite the four-time Defensive Player of the Year on Gil’s Arena to issue a challenge to Green.

“Aye @rudygobert27 I see you boxing , now all you gotta next , is roll up to Gil’s Arena, drop him while he talking sports and u good lol dm me for address I’ll leave the gate open or “we”can wait to “we” play the warriors I can help you sneak in the locker room and we can get Draymond lol.”

Aye @rudygobert27 I see you boxing , now all you gotta next , is roll up to Gil’s Arena, drop him while he talking sports and u good lol dm me for address I’ll leave the gate open or “we”can wait to “we” play the warriors I can help you sneak in the locker room and we can… — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 9, 2024

Green and Gobert got into a scuffle this past year during an in-season matchup between the Warriors and the Timberwolves. An altercation between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels led Gobert to step in.

However, as soon as the French All-Star came to his teammate’s aid, Green immediately rushed over and put him in a chokehold. After the embarrassing photos and videos were circulated online, Young’s advice to Gobert was to get even.

The former NBA star went so far as to offer Gobert a platform to fight Green. He sent out an open invitation to the Wolves center to get even with Draymond.

Young even jokingly stated how he’d help Gobert sneak into the Warriors’ locker room the next time they face off. So, it looks like Swaggy P really wants to see the two giants throw it down.

Apart from Young’s tweet on X, Gobert’s post was retweeted by the official X account of Gilbert Arenas. And Young made sure to keep the same energy.

“He gotta fight back bro. Gobert gotta fight back.”

Looks like Rudy Gobert is taking @NickSwagyPYoung‘s advice to heart https://t.co/RVmMfeNFZg pic.twitter.com/oEScQiMAg5 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) September 9, 2024

Now with the French seven-footer working on his combat skills during the offseason instead of working on his hook. MMA training may not help Gobert in basketball but at least he’ll be able to hold his own.