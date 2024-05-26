mobile app bar

Nick Young Invokes The Infamous ‘Kevin Durant Lil B’ Based God Curse On The Mavericks

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

The Dallas Mavericks currently possess a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Given how dominant the team looks at the moment, many believe the Mavericks will advance to the NBA Finals with ease. Staunchly on the other side of the fence, Nick Young seems to be invoking a peculiar ‘curse’ for the Wolves to win instead.

The former Lakers man recently took to X to invoke the infamous ‘Kevin Durant Lil B’ Based God Curse’ on the Dallas Mavericks. Clearly, Young is rooting for the Timberwolves to win it all, going to extreme lengths such as putting this supposed curse on one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

“Wolves in 7 _   I’m putting the base god curse on Dallas.”

 

For context, the Lil B Curse gained traction when Kevin Durant called his music wack. In response, Lil B came back with a tweet that cursed him from winning an NBA title ever in his career.

While Durant did go on to win two titles with the Golden State Warriors, the player had to go through a lot of failures before it. Of course, this includes losing out on a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals and losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Due to these incidents, many believed that the curse was very much real at the time. However, as Durant’s titles proved, it was nothing but hokey.

Now, coming back to Nick Young, this isn’t the first time he has favored a team led by an American. In fact, the 38-year-old was also called out for being a xenophobe after a tweet just a few days ago.

Young seemed a tad too happy with Nikola Jokic being eliminated from playoff contention. In a different instance, he even claimed that the Dallas Mavericks were somehow cheating during their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Numerous fans on X went on to call out Nick Young for his hatred toward non-American basketball players. Fans claimed that Young does not like it when European players like Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic are dominating the league. Unfortunately for him, at this stage, the Slovenian star and his side have a 2-0 advantage.

Given that both teams will be playing games 3 & 4 in Dallas, the odds of the Wolves winning the next two games do appear to be slim. However, Anthony Edwards and the rest of the squad have shown they have what it takes to get back-to-back wins on the road. So really, while Dallas has the upper hand at the moment, absolutely nothing has been decided just yet.

