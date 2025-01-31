Nick Young Questions Draymond Green’s Comments at Karl-Anthony Towns, Believes Former DPOY Wants 4th MVP for Nikola Jokic

The New York Knicks shocking swept the season series against the Denver Nuggets following a 122-112 win on Wednesday. Their biggest key to victory was figuring out a defensive scheme to limit three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. New York didn’t allow Jokic to back down in the post at all. Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns was in a full front against the Serbian superstar. The defensive tactic didn’t sit well with Warriors star Draymond Green, who publicly criticized Towns. However, former NBA player Nick Young comes to the defense of KAT claiming Green only wants Jokic to win his fourth MVP award.

Young took to the Gil’s Arena Podcast to share his thoughts regarding Green’s controversial claims. The former teammate of Green doesn’t understand the hostility toward Towns for playing team defense. He said,

“But y’all want Joker to get his 40 like people want Joker to win MVP so bad. You telling people not to do team defense? That’s crazy.”

Green’s criticism claimed Towns was running away from matching up against Jokic one-on-one. It isn’t solely to capture the win but to gain the “mental edge” over the opponent according to Green.

You have to win the mental edge… that’s why only a few guys per era win all the championships… They understand that Thing. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 30, 2025

However, Young attests that it doesn’t matter how KAT guards Jokic as long as it results in a win. He uses Green’s statements as an example of people who are so eager for Jokic to win his fourth MVP that they’ll utter any excuse on his behalf.

It isn’t a secret that Towns isn’t an elite individual defender. During his tenure in Minnesota, the Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert to cover KAT’s flaws on the defensive end. Now with the Knicks, head coach Tom Thibodeau is a defensive-minded coach who most likely came up with the defensive philosophy.

The ongoing MVP debate

Despite Jokic’s amazing 2024-25 NBA season, he is not the runaway candidate for the MVP award. Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has given the Nuggets star a run for his money.

Shai is currently leading the Thunder to a 37-9 record which is the best in the Western Conference. Jokic and the Nuggets aren’t having a bad season by any means sitting at the fourth seed but there is a clear gap in team success. However, Jokic is having the best season of his career and is on pace to be the first center to average a triple-double.

Many different players and coaches have added their opinions to the ongoing MVP debate. Former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins believes Gilgeous-Alexander is undoubtedly the MVP. On the other hand, Kendrick Perkins believes Jokic is so good that he shouldn’t even be concerned with MVP discourse.

Regardless, no matter what the talking heads say, they can’t take away from the outstanding season both players are having. Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander are having historic seasons in their respective careers, which will lead to a competitive battle for the MVP trophy.