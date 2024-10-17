Nick Young Wants Paul George to Put Personal Glory Aside and Win NBA Title: Can the Sixers Star Actually Win a Championship

When Joel Embiid announced that he wishes not to play back-to-back games, the internet erupted in disagreement. However, the same is not being said about Paul George, who echoed the same sentiment as his new teammate. On an episode of Gil’s Arena, the panel discussed what is more important for PG at this point in his career. He needs to win an NBA title.

Gilbert Arenas started the segment by bashing George. He compared his situation to that of someone who got a big raise at their job but still doesn’t want to do the work. Standing in PG’s corner was Nick Young. The former NBA star said that if PG has decided to tap out of this equation to aim for his first title, then he has made the right call.

He said, “I would rather PG do that no back-to-back for sure. He don’t need the accolades, he needs a championship.” Despite such a contrasting opinion, Young believes that for a championship, the 76ers Big 3 will have to work together. He wants Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey to step onto the floor and take their team to the first NBA title since 1983.

“PG doesn’t need to worry about [individual] accolades, he needs a championship.” The Arena discusses the Sixers’ decision to not have Joel Embiid and Paul George play in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/NNvBN3tbvk — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) October 16, 2024

Young said, “They [Big 3] gotta play together. You don’t want none of that Phoenix Suns stuff, you’ve gotta do what the Warriors did. You didn’t hear no KD sitting, that Steph sitting in that first year. You’ve gotta build chemistry for sure.”

It was surprising that a former athlete agreed with George’s decision. However, making himself unavailable for the back-to-back games will limit his chances of making it a successful season if his team fails to win the title. The minimum game threshold in the NBA is 65 games for individual honors.

Can Paul George win a championship next season?

George signed a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the 76ers in July. The reason behind signing a deal with the 76ers was that he wasn’t getting a similar deal with his previous franchise, the Clippers. Regardless of the motives, it’s undeniable that PG is still chasing his first ring 14 years into his career. However, there will be several hurdles along the way.

The biggest issue that PG and his team might face is key players being sidelined due to injury. Earlier when Embiid stated that he would like to avoid being in back-to-back games, it is because the former MVP wants to keep his health in check. Embiid had a season plagued with injury in the 2023-24 campaign. He missed 43 regular season games due to his knee injury.

Although he has made efforts to be fit throughout the season, it’s proven to be not enough yet. PG is suffering from the same issue. His health is a matter of great concern for the franchise. Keeping that in mind, Daryl Morey, president of basketball operations, said, “We’re going to be smart about it. Part of being smart about it is having both Paul and Joel probably not play many back-to-backs, if any.”

So, two of the Big 3 already on track to a season where they’re guaranteed to miss several games isn’t a good look for the franchise. The goal here is to keep them fresh for the postseason but regular season standings matter. They result in crucial homecourt advantages and being able to play teams that you’re more suited to beating down the standings. In addition to that, they will miss out on all major individual accolades, which provides extra motivation to athletes on the last leg of the season.

Last but not least, the new 76ers team structure will take some time to get used to playing together. Although PG is a good two-way player and one of the best catch-and-shoot contributors to the game, it’ll take several in-game runs to build the chemistry that can take them on a title run. So, for the upcoming season, their chances of winning a ring aren’t as high as they’d be hoping for.

Paul George’s knee injury update

The decision that PG has made wouldn’t have been easy for a competitor like him. Similar to what made Embiid make the tough call, George has also gone through his fair share of physical injuries. The hyperextended knee situation he recently had might’ve given him a look into the future of what can possibly happen if he doesn’t give his body enough rest.

The good news here is that head coach Nick Nurse provided the media and the fans with an update on PG’s injury. He said that the nine-time All-Star has suffered a bone bruise and there’s no structural damage to his knee.

PG is slated to be reevaluated in a week’s time. If everything goes well, he will be fit to participate in the Sixers season opener. By not exhausting himself throughout the regular season, he will set himself up for a better postseason run.