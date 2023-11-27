“He’s Making Mistakes, Which Is Normal”: Nikola Jokić Puts 19 Y/o Victor Wembanyama’s Struggles into Perspective

The San Antonio Spurs’ 120-132 loss against the Denver Nuggets yesterday night extended their losing streak to 12. Frankly speaking, not even the staunchest Spurs fan expected them to steal a win against the defending Champions on the road, considering their current form. However, the Texas side’s 12-point loss at Ball Arena did accentuate the scrutiny on rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

In his brief stint in the NBA so far, Wembanyama has already shown flashes of brilliance that have put the league on notice. He has also displayed some level of consistency in his performance. However, his team’s awful 3-14 record this season has still prompted criticism from different circles. While NBA analysts are busy dissecting Wemby’s every move to predict his ceiling in the league, Nuggets’ centerpiece Nikola Jokić decided to introduce some method to the madness surrounding the 19-year-old star.

Jokić recorded 39 points, 9 assists, and 11 rebounds to guide Denver to an easy win at home. After the game, the 2023 NBA Champion underlined the fact that Wembanyama is still a rookie who is getting used to NBA basketball. “I think he’s [Wembanyama is] playing hard, and he doesn’t take it for granted. He’s making mistakes, which is normal. I think the media around him doesn’t help, but he’s going to get used to it because the guy is [only] 19 years old,” Jokić said, as per Project Spurs’ Paul Garcia.

The Joker stressed on the fact that Wembanyama is still a teenager grappling with the ways of the league. It will not be wise to break down his every move to try and predict his future in the league. The media and the fans should refrain from making premature judgements on Wemby’s talent and give him some space. Because even NBA GOATs like Michael Jordan and LeBron James were well into their 20s when they finally figured things out.

Victor Wembanyama has shown glimpses of greatness

Wembanyama scored 22 points and 11 rebounds against the Nuggets. This is his third 20+ points game in a row after his 9-point showing against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The French national has shown consistency in scoring while also showing up on the defensive end of the floor with crucial blocks and timely rebounds. However, the Spurs’ poor form has still subjected him to criticism, especially regarding his tandem with guards Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones.

However, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has backed Wemby amid criticism from different circles. The veteran coach has attributed the rookie’s 9-point game to the ‘target on his back’ due to all the pre-season hype during the Draft. However, Pop will certainly make sure that Wemby learns well under the San Antonio system.