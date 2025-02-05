When Michael Jordan Came Up With the Perfect Plan to Stop LeBron James

For 22 years, many players have tried to figure out how to stop LeBron James. While players like Kawhi Leonard and Andre Iguodala have had some success, no one has figured out LBJ completely. However, if it were up to Michael Jordan, he would’ve shown the league how to successfully stop LBJ.

Wright Thompson had an opportunity to observe MJ as he watched a game for an ESPN interview in 2013. When the announcers started ‘gushing’ over LBJ and mentioned him in the same sentence as MJ, he felt compelled to speak.

MJ said, “I study him.” What he meant was that LeBron who the league seems to be in awe of has some flaws in his game. It just so happens that no one has figured it out yet, or even if they did, they couldn’t figure out how to exploit it. Jordan broke down LeBron’s approach when facing a defender.

“If I have to guard him,” Jordan said, “I’m gonna push him left so nine times out of 10, he’s gonna shoot a jump shot. If he goes right, he’s going to the hole and I can’t stop him. So I ain’t letting him go right.”

Jordan had explained how if LeBron turns right, he drives to the basket. But when he goes left, his play is likely to end with a jumper. By making LeBron go left, a defender can increase the chance of stopping him from scoring points. While his success rate would depend on his point of release, there’s a higher chance of LBJ missing a jumper than a drive.

Jordan wasn’t completely dismissive of LBJ’s talent. He acknowledged that his strengths are almost impossible to break through. One of his strengths would come into play if LeBron is allowed to move to his right.

Michael Jordan once said 18 y/o LeBron James would be average in the NBA

Back in 2003, there was a proverbial passing of the baton from Michael Jordan to LeBron James. Jordan would play his final NBA game on April 16. Ten weeks later, an 18-year-old LeBron James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first pick.

Months before his final NBA game, Jordan was asked about LeBron getting drafted in the NBA as an 18 y/o. He did not hold back his thoughts about the same and said,

“Is he capable? Yes. He has the skills that most 18-year-olds do not have. Now, if you equate that to playing in the league, I think he would be an average player in our league right now with the potential to be a better player. To say that he can step in at the same level as a Tracy McGrady or a Kobe Bryant would be unfair to LeBron James.”

Jordan claimed Bron would join the league as an average player. While James never responded to the quote, his rookie season proved the Bulls legend wrong. He averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, and propelled the Cavaliers from 17 wins to 35 wins.

While LBJ couldn’t take his team to the playoffs as a rookie, the 18-year-old surely wasn’t an average player by any means.