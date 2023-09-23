LeBron James’ Son Bryce Put on a ‘Choreographed’ Show withOne of ‘P Diddy’s Twin Daughters’ and Scottie Pippen’s Daughter Sophia

West guard Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with with mother Savannah James, brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NBA legend LeBron James’ 14-year-old son Bryce James put together an entertaining dance reel alongside multiple friends. A shooting guard and the Sierra Canyon High School, James’ status means that Bryce is friends with some famous youngsters. This includes the daughters of Chicago Bulls legend Sophia, as well as American rapper P-Diddy’s daughter. The Instagram video saw Bryce and his friends involved in a hilarious dance that might remind fans of his father.

Apart from similarities in their game, Bryce is also said to be similarly interested in dance, as his father. He appeared to be having the time of his life during the reel, and was obviously at home with his skills. James himself has often shown the same kind of enthusiasm in the past, and is himself an avid dancer.

Bryce James inherited his dancing skills from father LeBron James

LeBron himself is a huge music and dancing fan. LeBron once dressed up in gold overalls and gave out a hilariously bold performance during his playing days.

While Bryce is still some way away from being a similarly adept dancer, he appears to be right on track.

Bryce was seen in the clip enjoying his time with none other than Scottie Pippen and P Diddy’s daughters. Filmed as part of a TikTok trend, the clip saw the four youngsters deliver a choreographed performance which Bryce later posted on his Instagram. He also ended up tagging his friends, and posted the following caption on social media:

“Ba! Ba! Ba! Ba!🕺🏾 💃🏻 @_justbryce @sophiapippen33 @the_combs_twins @wesleywaddles”

Needless to say, LeBron, who himself loves to dance, might look at the video and have a range of comments. While he will be happy with the enthusiasm, LeBron is bound to have a few notes. That is the approach he takes while training his sons. James will be happy to see Bryce following in his footsteps and will hope that he can show the same kind of enthusiasm to emulate him, on the court.

Bryce James has been involved in multiple dancing trends of late

Bryce has recently posted a range of clips alongside Pippen’s daughter. The same is true about both of P Diddy’s twin daughters.

He seems to have developed a close friendship with them and previously did a similarly trendy dance in a public place. According to a video by SaniYah_Entertainment, Bryce seemed right at home and was obviously delighted with how the dance came together.

Still only 14, Bryce still has a long way to go before he can become an NBA hopeful. He should be able to get there easily if he shows the same kind of enthusiasm that he appears to show in the videos above.