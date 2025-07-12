Scottie Pippen Inexplicably Seems To Reminisce Over Kobe Bryant’s Battles Against Paul Pierce’s ‘Big 4’ Celtics

Scottie Pippen’s social media feed can often feel like a stream of spontaneous memories. And once again, he’s added another cryptic post to his timeline. This time it’s a powerful image of Kobe Bryant face-to-face with the Boston Celtics’ “Big Four” of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo.

No caption, no context. Just an iconic photo that says more than enough for those who know the history behind it. This isn’t out of character for Pippen. His X account often features standalone images.

Pippen posts pictures from his Bulls days, sometimes of other legends like Kobe, and occasionally a random AI-generated concept or a motivational moment from the past. Mixed in with the usual Bitcoin-related promotions, these nostalgic drops have become a pattern. The photo he shared highlights one of the most intense rivalries of the late 2000s. It captures a charged moment between Kobe and the Celtics.

The late ‘00s era cemented Kobe’s place among the legends of the game, making him a top-five player of all time. He went toe-to-toe with Boston’s Hall of Fame core, and in doing so, elevated his legacy far beyond his earlier championships with Shaquille O’Neal. It’s possible that Pippen’s post was a nod not only to that rivalry but also to Kobe himself.

Pippen has long expressed deep admiration for Bryant. Back in 2016, when Kobe retired, Scottie made several heartfelt posts recognizing his greatness. He praised Kobe’s leadership, his accomplishments, and placed him second only to Michael Jordan, a huge statement from someone who played alongside MJ for a decade.

Kobe and I have never been all that close personally but we have a sense of mutual respect for each other and we talk on occasion… — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 13, 2016

Kobe Bryant wanted to team up with Scottie Pippen

A year after his retirement in 2004, Pippen got a call from Phil Jackson. The Zen Master invited him to a Lakers training camp as he wanted Pippen to guide Lamar Odom on the triangle offense. The Bulls legend accepted the invite and helped Odom in perfecting the role that he once played in the Bulls organization.

“I had more confidence in getting us into the offensive sets after time. It’s just something that he (Odom) is going to have to work at. He’s a very talented player. There’s no reason why he can’t do even better than what I did. He has the size; he has the skills,” Pippen told The Orange County Register in 2005.

The practice was so effective that results were visible in no time. Impressed by Pippen’s output, Kobe Bryant extended an offer to the retired legend. “He was in camp with us last season, and he looked like he was in great shape. I’m going to tell him there’s a place in the triangle for him,” Kobe told the Los Angeles Times.