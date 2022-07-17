“LeBron James could lead the league in 5 statistical categories if he wanted to, Michael Jordan couldn’t have”: When Jason Williams passionately detailed why the Lakers’ star was his GOAT

Back in 2020, Jason Williams took it to his Instagram, explaining why LeBron James was his GOAT pick over Michael Jordan.

The NBA has been blessed with several talented superstars throughout the course of its 75 years of existence. Many, in their own way, have revolutionized the game, however, when talking about the famous GOAT debate, only two players majorly dominate this endless conversation – LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Both these superstars are proven winners. With each of them having a ridiculously long list of achievements under their belt, – a combined 32 All-Star appearances, 28 All-NBA selections, 15 All-Defensive selections, 9 MVPs, 10 championships, and 10 Finals MVPs – it is pretty challenging to term one player better than the other.

Despite it being a pretty tough task, Jason Williams decided to select his pick for the ongoing argument.

“LeBron James got the perfect body/IQ/ raw ability for the game of basketball”: Jason Williams

A few years ago, the 2006 NBA champ posted a photo on Instagram picking his GOAT. First, “White Chocolate” decided to reveal his top three picks when it came to the debate – MJ, Bron, and Kobe.

“Ima start off by saying right off the bat that I got nothing but love and respect for everyone in this discussion,” he wrote. “Anyone who knows me knows I always paid my respects to my OGs!! But I get asked all the time who the GOAT is to me when it comes down to MJ, Kobe, and LeBron!”

J-Dub then went on to explain why he selected the Lakers’ star over “His Airness” for the same.

“Before I get into let me make it clear: there was never a badder human being to step foot on a basketball court than Michael Jordan!!! His intensity and competitive fire and six rings speaks for itself!! Baddest dude to ever lace em up PERIOD. The blood sweat and tears were SACRED to Bean, he just wanted it more than anybody else.”

All I gotta say is that if we’re talking PURELY BASKETBALL, he’s the GOAT,” Williams wrote about LeBron.

Bro could lead the league in 5 statistical categories if he wanted to, and MJ just couldn’t have done that!! Bron got the perfect body/IQ/raw ability for the game of basketball and that’s just a fact.”

