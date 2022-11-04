Nikola Jokic Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s Record, Records 79th Triple-Double in Win Over Thunder

Nov 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) on a drive to the basket during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets bounced back strong tonight after handing the Lakers their first win this season. Making their way to Oklahoma City, the Nuggets did not want to return home on a disappointing note, and they made sure of the same as they played the Thunder tonight.

The Nuggets would be happy to take home a 122-110 win.

Nikola Jokic was once again the star of the show. While his scoring hasn’t been the same as the last two years, his impact on the court hasn’t gone down a single bit. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back, the 2x MVP doesn’t necessarily have to score big points every single night to win.

He recorded a triple-double, scoring 15 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing 13 assists. In all fairness, it should’ve been a quadruple-double, as he also had ten turnovers to go along with the same.

Nikola Jokic breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s record

With his triple-double tonight, Jokic recorded his 79th career triple-double. Tonight’s triple-double breaks his tie with Wilt Chamberlain, and now Jokic has the most triple-doubles as a center in NBA History.

It happened. A Wilt record has been broken. Most triple doubles by a center ever. ￼ pic.twitter.com/xaCJT5UOnh — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 4, 2022

By passing Wilt, Jokic now sits alone in the 6th spot for most Triple-Doubles All-Time.

Congrats to Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets for moving up to 6th on the All-Time TRIPLE-DOUBLES list! pic.twitter.com/njUbjnNYIT — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2022

Next up on the list for Jokic is LeBron James, who has 105 triple-doubles. It wouldn’t be easy to chase him down, but with Murray and MPJ back, I think we may see a spike in the triple-doubles the 2x MVP records.

Jokic has a nonchalant reaction to breaking Wilt’s record

As we have come to see, Nikola Jokic isn’t someone who displays a lot of emotions on the court. Tonight was no different. After the game, Jokic was told that he crossed Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles as a center. His reaction?

‘It’s nice.’

Nikola Jokic passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles by a center… His response: “It’s nice” 😅 pic.twitter.com/hIl25d34fu — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 4, 2022

That is a typical Jokic reaction and shows how the record didn’t weigh on the big man at all.

