Kyrie Irving’s Attendance Report on Brooklyn Nets: The 6ft 2″ Guard has played mere 46% of Games Conducted

The city of Brooklyn continues to be the land of controversies when it comes to the NBA. With the heat growing on the Nets management post Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic tweet, GM Sean Marks and co decided it was finally time the former champion bore the brunt for his actions.

According to reports, Irving will be missing a minimum of 5-games. The Nets guard met with the media personnel on Thursday, offering to shed light on the entire matter but didn’t apologize, leading to strong reactions from the ADL to who the superstar had offered to donate $500K.

The Anti-Defamation League will not accept Kyrie Irving’s $500K donation: “We were optimistic, but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. ADL cannot in good conscience accept.” (via @IanBegley) pic.twitter.com/N5aDUv7zlu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 4, 2022

NBA commissioner Adam Silver publicly condemned the seven-time All-Star’s decision to not apologize, issuing the following statement, which included setting up a meeting.

“I am disappointed that [Kyrie Irving] has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.” Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving posting an antisemitic film and book on social media pic.twitter.com/BD8E59U8HR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2022

Irving’s tenure on the Nets has been nothing short of a failed marriage, with the 30-year-old making more noise with his off-court antics than his performance on the hardwood.

Kyrie Irving’s attendance report on the Brooklyn Nets.

Uncle Drew signed a 4-year $136 million contract with the Nets during the 2019-20 season. The former Cavs superstar instilled a belief in building a culture for the Brooklyn franchise. Nonetheless, Irving has been nowhere even close to accomplishing this mission.

On the flip side, Irving has made the Nets one of the most controversial franchises in American sports. Despite having the likes of Kevin Durant and James Harden as teammates, Kai had his eyes set on all other things, barring playing basketball.

In the 239 games played so far, including the postseason, Irving has only accounted for 111-games, scoring a 46.4% in his attendance. Most of the games missed have been due to the former 3-point contest winner’s personal agendas.

Kyrie Nets career: 111 games played

128 games missed pic.twitter.com/zGFmnt1X7T — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2022

Irving’s anti-vaccination stance during the 2020-21 season resulted in him playing a mere 29-games. According to NYC’s COVID policy, no unvaccinated player was allowed to practice or play in home arenas. Fortunately for the superstar guard, the mandate was flawed, resulting in newly elected mayor Eric Adams overturning it.

Just when things seemed going normal at the Barclays Center, Irving stirred a row when he decided to promote the documentary titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America, which many criticized for its antisemitic theme. In what many believe, there is no coming back from this for the Nets guard.

NBA legends slam Kyrie Irving’s ignorant attitude.

Irving’s recent antisemitic row has earned him severe criticism from Hall of Famers like Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal.

During a recent episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA, both Chuck and Shaq addressed Irving as an ‘idiot,’ calling for strict measures against the Nets guard.

Recently, Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar addressed the matter, stating that Irving didn’t have any plans to change, giving a detailed take on his substack

Kareem on Kyrie: “There’s little hope that he will change because he’s insulated by fame and money and surrounded by yes-people. There is no motivation to learn how to distinguish propaganda from facts. All that’s left is for the world to decide how it should respond to him.” pic.twitter.com/omPTs96BhW — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 4, 2022

