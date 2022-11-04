“It Feels Like a Championship Hangover!”: Steve Kerr Talks About the Warriors’ Struggles Amidst 3-6 Start

Nov 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are in a bit of a rough spot. After beating the Lakers on ring night, the Warriors have been quite inconsistent. This has led them to have a 3-1 record at home and an 0-5 record on the road. This kind of a start is concerning for a team that’s generally known to be good on the road.

The Warriors were in Orlando tonight as they took on the Magic. Despite a great night of shooting by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Magic took a 130-129 win.

The Warriors were clearly lacking in defense, and no amount of offense in the world could have made up for the same. After the game, Steve Kerr sat down with the media and discussed the team’s woes.

Steve Kerr talked about the team’s missing defensive identity

After leading by 16 points at an instance, the Warriors’ defense allowed the Magic to cut the lead in the same quarter. It was a mix of fouling and a lack of defensive presence. The Magic got too many open shots because of confusion during switching, which helped them seal a win over the defending champions.

Steve Kerr talked about the same after the game.

The Warriors are fouling a lot on defense, which allows the opponents to make their way to the free-throw line. This also results in their defense being set when the Warriors push the ball ahead. The Warriors committed 32 fouls in tonight’s game and let the Magic shoot 46 free throws. In comparison, the Magic committed 22 fouls, which resulted in 15 free throws for the Dubs.

Without Mike Brown, the Warriors’ defense is clearly in shambles. They need to figure out a way to fix the same as soon as possible.

Draymond Green talks about the defense

After Head Coach Steve Kerr talked about the team’s struggles, Draymond Green talked about them as well.

Green mentioned how Klay and Steph shot 15 from 30 from the deep. However, the Dubs could not defend the points their stars were scoring.

The team knows that defense is their key area of concern at the moment, and without fixing the same, they cannot hope to start winning games.