Nikola Jokic Compliments Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Tying Wilt Chamberlain’s 20+ Point Game Streak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps adding new accolades to his legacy, with the reigning MVP on the cusp of breaking an impressive record after his 35-point game against the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and Co. lost, which must have stung, but the Serbian was quick to show respect to Shai.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s consistency may be non-flashy, but Monday night marked the 126th consecutive game in which he scored 20+ points. With that, he is tied with NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive games with that figure.

The match was a thriller. It went back and forth, with Jokic himself putting up 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists. Sadly for Denver, they lost by three points in the end. But the focus postgame was on Shai, and Jokic let him have his moment.

“I don’t know that people know how hard it is to do that. To make 20 points in 10 [straight games], not 120 whatever it is, it’s special. He’s a special player,” the Nuggets center stated.

Nikola Jokic on SGA tying Wilt with 126 consecutive 20-point games “I don’t know that people know how hard it is to do that. To make 20 pointsin 10 (straight) games, not 120 whatever it is, it’s special. He’s a special player.” pic.twitter.com/YMSWvXGbhj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 10, 2026

Jokic is right. There are days when the best in history, the likes of Stephen Curry and LeBron James, struggle to hit 20 points. And Shai has done it 126 times in a row.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics, and another 20-point game would take him clear of Chamberlain, putting him in a league of his own.

“I don’t know. It’s still a lot to even wrap my head around. To be honest, I try not to think about it. Especially during the season,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in the Thunder’s press conference. “Being in a conversation with a guy like that, it’s special.”

SGA on tying Wilt Chamberlain’s 20 point game streak: “I don’t know. It’s still a lot to even wrap my head around. To be honest, I try not to think about it. Especially during the season.. Being in a conversation with a guy like that, it’s special..” pic.twitter.com/9OPIoU9r7M — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) March 10, 2026

All the signs point toward Gilgeous-Alexander winning the MVP for the second year in a row. The Thunder are still the team to beat and the favorite to win the chip, and the Canadian baller himself is having another exemplary season, averaging 31.7 points per game.

Against the Nuggets, he also had 15 assists, a career high, and it may just be the outing that sealed the deal for Shai.