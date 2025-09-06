Dirk Nowitzki Discloses His First Text to Cooper Flagg, Uses Luka Doncic to Talk About His Mentorship Style

Dallas Mavericks fans might still be reeling from the heartbreak from seeing Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the LA Lakers but as far as a recompense for that slight, getting Cooper Flagg might be a silver lining. Flagg is still a rookie in the NBA, and only time will tell if the ‘trade off’ was truly worth it. But ahead of the new season, the Mavericks will hope he can repeat his Duke standards, and such all their fans will be watching rather closely.

Joining them will be Mavericks’ legend Dirk Nowitzki, who believes once Kyrie Irving comes back from injury, the Mavericks actually have a team good enough to actually compete for silverware. “If you look at the front court, it’s loaded with talented players. The backcourt, they have two to three players in every position, especially when Kyrie comes back,” he said on the DLSS Sports YouTube channel.

Now, Flagg isn’t suddenly being expected to rise up to Doncic’s station right away and deliver MVP-level performances on account of this being his first year of dining at the big boys’ table. But with time, as he continues to work on his already stellar skillset, Flagg is expected to be the face of the franchise in the next few years.

Nowitzki, who’s won a championship with the Mavs, is certainly going to share some advice with Flagg, as the two pair up for the 7th annual Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic in Dallas. Nowitzki is excited for Flagg to join the event and reveals that he has been in touch with him for some time.

“I have never met him, I have been in touch a little bit after he got drafted and reached out to him, obviously. Wanted to congratulate him and welcome him,” the former Mavs star said, adding that they had initiated a conversation with Flagg to see if he was in town and could come out and support them.

Flagg graciously accepted the invite, and even though Nowitzki believes that he is not a tennis guy but a golfer. “We are not sure what he is going to do but he’s going to come out to support.”

And as far as offering his advice on how to succeed in the NBA, Nowitzki claims that while he extended a helping hand, he’s not one to push his opinions on people. He never did it while playing with Doncic, and he doesn’t plan to start that now.

Speaking about the first text he sent Flagg, Nowitzki said, “‘Hey welcome. Obviously, congrats on being the first pick and welcome to Dallas. If there’s anything you ever need, I don’t know, advice, dinner, or basketball or whatever, I am just a phone call away.’ So that’s how I left it, and that’s how I always was with Luca.”

The NBA champion asserted that if someone is ready, they are ready, and if they are not, that’s okay to,o since time will most likely take care of it.

Sharing from his experience dealing with Doncic, Nowitzki explained, “I was supposed to mentor Luka but Luka, the way he read the game, he was so smart. His IQ was out of this world. He should have probably mentored me on reading the game and how to see the game. So he didn’t need much from me at all.”

Hopefully, Flagg won’t need it either but it does always help having someone who’s done it before to show you the way. After all, you are supposed to take the path less travelled by and Nowitzki is one of the few who’s already walked it.