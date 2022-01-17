“Stop it, that Ja Morant block was ok, Shannon Brown’s was better”: Shaquille O’Neal expresses his dissatisfaction with the Grizzlies superstar’s all-time block against the Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal takes to his podcast to say that he wasn’t impressed with Ja Morant and his block against the Lakers.

Ja Morant is undoubtedly one of the most athletic players in the NBA today. Him entering the Slam Dunk Contest would most definitely be the biggest draw out of anybody in the league but as he’s said before, for him to participate in the Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, he’s have to be paid $1 million.

Aside from his otherworldly dunks, his hops have also been on showcase on the defensive end of the floor. He’s had several jaw-dropping moments on that end this 2021-22 NBA season, with him trying to contest shots on the perimeter or chasing down transition lay-ups in a LeBron-esque way.

Most recently, his contest on Damion Lee on the perimeter against the Golden State Warriors caught quite a bit of attention given just how high he jumped. Lee, much to Morant’s dismay, made the 3 regardless. His chase-down against the Chicago Bulls in mid-October was quite the spectacle as well.

Shaquille O’Neal on Ja Morant and his monster block on the Lakers.

Ja Morant went above and beyond the make sure Avery Bradley had absolutely no chance in making his transition lay-up. As almost everybody has seen it by now. Morant caught the ball with both his hands before it even touched the backboard while still having an upward trajectory.

Shaquille O’Neal however, doesn’t seem to be all too impressed with the all-time moment. He took to his podcast to say, “Stop it, that block was ok, cut it out. Shannon Brown’s block was way better. It was crazy.”

In hindsight, Brown’s block may have been more aesthetically pleasing but it shouldn’t take away from the fact that Ja Morant’s block was nonetheless, one of the greatest we have ever seen.

Let’s not get it twisted however as Shaq did show Ja Morant some love as he chose him over guys like Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Donovan Mitchell to start in the backcourt alongside Steph Curry in the All-Star Game.