“Yeah, you’re old”: Richard Jefferson roasts Channing Frye after Evan Mobley calls the James Harden-KD OKC Thunder his favorite team

Channing Frye felt really insecure about his age when he heard Evan Mobley call the Thunder team with James Harden, KD and Russ his favorites.

It’s a great thing for the NBA to note that most of its fanbase – at least the vocal segment – is young. A ton of its current fanbase hopped onto the Warriors’ bandwagon and began watching the game as Curry and Harden stans.

Its a universal observation that the older you get, the faster time seems to fly. And it seems that NBA veteran Channing Frye certainly had a skewed calibration of the speed of time.

The NBA began drafting 2000s kids in the year 2019 – #1 draft pick Zion Williamson was the first. But perhaps Channing wasn’t paying that much attention to the league at that point. After all, 2018-19 was his final season before he hung up his boots for good.

It was, therefore, a bit jarring for him to note Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley’s favorite team growing up.

Richard Jefferson roasts Channing Frye after Evan Mobley calls the James Harden-KD OKC Thunder his favorite team

I’m 26 years old myself, and as an unabashed Celtics fan and Big 3 Miami Heat hater, I found myself aligning with any and every team that LeBron crossed paths with.

Mobley is about 6 years younger, so perhaps he doesn’t really factor the LeBron hate into the equation. But he did begin watching the league quite early, and he revealed himself as a fan of Kevin Durant and his OKC team:

“I liked OKC, I liked Denver a lot, growing up. It was the team that had James Harden, KD and Russ.”

That was the point when Channing seemed astonished that ‘kids’ who grew up as fans of that team are in the league today. Richard Jefferson couldn’t do much else but point out that Frye is indeed ‘old’ in NBA terms now!

