“Nikola Jokic Has Mastered That!”: Magic’s Paolo Banchero Joins Anthony Edwards, Names Nuggets’ Superstar as Best Player in the NBA

In the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, analyst Stephen A. Smith invited the 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero. Upon asking about his top pick from the league, the rookie named Nikola Jokic as the best. The Joker has certainly surpassed all the expectations, he had set upon himself when he entered the NBA in 2015.

From being snubbed by 30 teams to being the 41st pick of the Denver Nuggets, Jokic proved his worth by winning two MVP awards, one NBA championship, and one Finals MVP within eight seasons of his NBA career. However, the answer seemed to shock SAS for a bit.

He exclaimed, “What the hell is it about him? This guy can’t jump onto a curb. But no one can stop him, and he’s phenomenal. What is it about him, what makes him so great?” Orlando Magic star had the perfect explanation to back his claim. Banchero replied to Smith, “I think it’s a certain knowledge and a certain cadence that basketball like there is on the court.”

Nikola Jokic combines great intelligence and court vision that complement his skills as a future league legend. Banchero added to this note,

“I think [Nikola Jokic] he’s just mastered that with his decision-making when to score, when to pass. Just the way he attack you, he’s pretty much automatic anywhere around the paint and so on top of being able to knock down shots and make you pay when you double team.”

Nikola Jokic’s contributions in leading the Denver Nuggets to their first championship can never be negated. Since his arrival, the Mile High City entered into the big leagues among NBA franchises, further solidifying themselves as a dynasty in the league.

Perhaps Paolo Banchero’s reasoning is well justified, given the wonders the Joker has achieved in the NBA all through these years. And Shaq and Anthony Edwards too seem to agree with this analogy.

Nikola Jokic has received flowers from both Shaquille O’Neal and Anthony Edwards

Nikola Jokic is well-regarded for his role by eminent personalities in the NBA. Anthony Edwards, who is currently one of the hottest youngsters in the league, has particularly shown his love and respect for the Nuggets center.

In an interview with Complex, Edwards remarked, “I gotta give Jokić his flowers,” Edwards said. “Just how he looked on that playoff run. He just dominated everybody…He just went through everybody.”

Furthermore, the legendary NBA center Shaquille O’Neal also ranked the Nuggets star highly in his list. Just months after calling the Joker ‘Slavic Lasagna,’ the 4x NBA champion shared an Instagram reel on his story that claimed Jokic was currently the best player in the league. Receiving flowers from one of the greatest centers in the league definitely solidifies this claim further for the Joker.