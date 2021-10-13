“This team would be better with Rajon Rondo than Russel Westbrook”: Skip Bayless recommends LeBron James and co start Rondo over the 2017 MVP after their loss against GSW

Skip Bayless trolled LeBron James and Russell Westbrook for combining for 6 1st quarter turnovers during the Lakers-Warriors clash. Also suggests Rajon Rondo should switch with Russ for the team to be better.

After a pretty busy, yet successful offseason, we finally got to see the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers in action in the preseason. Led by the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the team surprisingly went on a shocking 0-4 start. After going on a 4-game losing streak, many believed the Lakers would finally get back on the winning ways, after fixing their flaws.

Much to everyone’s surprise, LAL lost to the Golden State Warriors team, on Tuesday night, playing without the likes of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Everyone expected it to be a cakewalk the 2020 Champs playing against the handicapped Warriors. However, behind Jordan Poole’s 18-point performance, GSW managed to grab a comfortable 111-99 win. Despite most of the Lakers stars seeing ample playing time, they have lost their 5th preseason game in a row.

“LeBron James and co. would be better with Rajon Rondo starting in place of Russell Westbrook”: Skip Bayless

King James and Russ did manage to combine for 27 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. However, the only stat which will be bothering the Lakers team is the combined 11 turnovers among the two elite facilitators.

No other analyst could’ve been happier than Skip Bayless, who was LeBron’s personal turnover tracker last night. Displaying Bron’s (4) and Westbrook’s (2) 1st quarter turnover stats, Bayless had a rather wild suggestion – switching Rajon Rondo in place of Russell Westbrook. The analyst took his recommendations to Twitter:

LeBron went 4-4 in the first quarter – even finally made a three – but he also had FOUR TURNOVERS. Westbrook had “only” two, giving him 17 in the last 2 1/4 games. This team would be better with Rondo in place of Westbrook. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 13, 2021

Agreed it’s only the preseason, however, 5 consecutive losses and so many turnovers should be a matter of concern for the Lakers which they surely have to look into before the regular season starts.

Despite their poor performance, LeBron James and his team will enter the 2021-2022 campaign as the strong favourites to win their 2nd title in 3 years.