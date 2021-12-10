“Nikola Jokic is not jumping high, it’s kinda Larry Bird-ish”: Gregg Popovich waxes eloquent about 2021 NBA MVP as Nuggets lose 123-111

Gregg Popovich always talks highly about Nikola Jokic. After the Spurs-Nuggets matchup Coach Pop compared the reigning MVP’s game to that of Larry Bird’s.

Nikola Jokic is one of the greatest current generation players. The Denver Nuggets center has completely revolutionized how the sport has become position-less. At 6-foot-11 tall, the Joker can handle, pass and shoot the rock as efficiently as a guard.

After a historic season, playing all 72 games, The Joker averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, winning the 2021 MVP honors. And at 26 years of age, the Serbian superstar has already built a stellar resume.

Several players, former legends, analysts, and coaches laud Jokic for his efficient game. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is one of the many who can’t stop raving about the reigning MVP. And recently, after the Spurs 123-111 win over the Nuggets, Pop had, yet again, some high praises for the Serbian big man.

“Nikola Jokic is probably the best passing big man we’ve seen in a very long time”: Gregg Popovich

On Thursday night, Jokic put up 22-point, 13-rebounds, and 10-assists triple-double in a loss to the Spurs. And after the game, legendary coach Pop complimented Jokic by comparing a few aspects of his game to that of legend Larry Bird. Gregg said:

“He’s not going fast. He’s not jumping high. It’s kind of Larry Bird-ish…great hands, scores every which way. Involves all of his teammates.”

“Probably the best passing big man we’ve seen in a very long time.”

Jokic isn’t quite the athletic freak, but is one of the most efficient payers in the league with a high IQ for the game. This season, Jokic has been averaging 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, while putting up the best PER (33.63) in NBA history.