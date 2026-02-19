Nikola Jokic Shrugs Off Early Retirement Talks, Wants to Keep Playing at a High Level

The NBA has seen unprecedented production in recent years from players at the tail end of their careers. LeBron James is the most obvious example, as he’s now 41 years old and still killing it in his record 23rd NBA season. Other former MVPs like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are in their upper 30s and playing at an All-NBA level, too.

As great as those players are, Nikola Jokic is the guy who’s mostly been acknowledged as the best player on the planet for the last five years or so. The Joker has won three MVPs while putting up truly absurd stats in that time, and has a great argument that he should have won two more, as well.

Jokic missed an extended period of time this year with a hyperextended knee, an injury that probably takes him out of the running for this year’s MVP race. Still, he’s been even better than ever when he’s been able to take the court, as he’s averaging 28.7 points per game while also leading the league in rebounding and assists.

Though he only turns 31 today, there’s always been a perception that Jokic wouldn’t extend his career in the same way that LeBron, Steph, and KD have. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, he put that thought to bed.

“To be honest, I think I’m gonna play basketball until I can’t play it, ‘til I can’t play at a high level,” he said. “Because I enjoy it, I love to play. So I think I’m gonna play until I can perform at a high level and still enjoy, still be healthy.”

That’s a huge relief to Nuggets fans, who no doubt are not looking forward to their eventual post-Jokic future. It looks like, thankfully, that’s still a ways off.

It’s interesting to think about where this perception began, because Jokic plays the game with such a maestro’s precision that it seems impossible he could play the way he does without really loving it.

Perhaps it’s the fact that, as a foreign-born player, we don’t get as many interviews and sound bites from him. Part of it also has to stem from the way he seemed more excited about going home than attending the championship parade after leading Denver to the NBA title in 2023. Contrast that with the overt passion he has for his horses, and fans can’t be blamed for jumping to conclusions.

Anyone who loves basketball was hoping that Jokic had a lot of good years left in him, and it’s great that we now know for sure. If he can extend his career in the way some of his contemporaries have, he’ll surely join them in the pantheon of all-time greats, if he hasn’t already.