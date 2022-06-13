“LeBron James chose you for a reason Anthony Davis!”: Skip Bayless furious with Lakers forward after he admits he has not shot a basketball since April 5th

Anthony Davis claims he has not shot a basketball since April 5th. Skip Bayless is furious about it and says it is an embarrassment!

In 2019, the LA Lakers made the decision to trade a considerable number of assets in return for Anthony Davis. The organization essentially sacrificed its future in order to pair him with LeBron James.

The decision proved fruitful in their first season together, as they went on to win an NBA Championship. That aside, his time in a Lakers uniform has been marred with injury.

He has averaged 24 points, nine rebounds, and three assists since moving to LA. However, this is overshadowed by the fact that he has missed more than 100 games due to injury or sickness.

Prayers up for Anthony Davis 🙏🏾 He had to be helped off the court with an apparent right ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/QbfodpEebM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2022

While injuries are a common occurrence in sports, what is more, concerning is Davis’ nonchalance. As seen with his recent admission of not having shot a basketball since going down with an injury.

Skip Bayless slams Anthony Davis for embarassing LeBron James and his other teammates with his recent admission

AD’s claim of not having shot a basketball since his injury sent the basketball world into a frenzy. Fans all over the world showed concern over this admission.

However, there are some who are disgusted by Davis’s attitude more than anything. One such person is renowned sports analyst, Skip Bayless, who has blasted the Lakers star for his admission.

Bayless claims that AD is on the ‘cusp of falling into mediocrity’ and shouldn’t be ‘bragging’ about such things. On top of that he claims that the former No.1 overall pick is an embarrassment to LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers roster!

What rubbed me the wrongest way was Anthony Davis was bragging about this. Really?! This is getting embarrassing for his teammates. LeBron James chose you for a reason. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/aBtMjh9fYE — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 13, 2022

It was truly shocking to hear Davis openly brag about not shooting a basketball, making it hard to disagree with Skip Bayless’ harsh, but truthful assessment.