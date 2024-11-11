“No Awareness from Us”: Suns Staff Didn’t Know Kevin Durant Was Suffering from Calf Strain, Says Mike Budenholzer

A DeMar DeRozan masterclass spelled the end of the Phoenix Suns’ seven-game win streak. Behind a 34-point effort from the former Bulls forward, the Kings edged out the Suns 127-118 in the absence of the Desert side’s star closer, Kevin Durant.

The Slim Reaper has been on a tear to start the 2024-25 season, leading the league in clutch scoring in the first three weeks. On the back of KD’s heroics, Phoenix had won all seven of their clutch games going into tonight’s home matchup. However, during their 114-113 win in Dallas on Friday, Durant picked up a left calf strain that has sidelined him for at least two weeks.

Before the game in Arizona tonight, head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked during a press conference if he knew about Durant’s condition when he was grabbing his calf before checking back in during the final quarter of the game against the Mavericks.

“He didn’t share anything before going back in and was able to finish the game,” the veteran coach said.

“So there was no awareness, you know, from us. You know, credit to him for finishing and finding a way to help us win that game,” coach Bud admitted.

Mike Budenholzer said they were unaware Kevin Durant was dealing with left calf strain. Grabbed at it before checking in with 7:39 left in Friday's win at Dallas. Will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. Budenholzer said Suns must adjust on both ends, down the stretch of games. #Suns https://t.co/jMHVnu3Ttc pic.twitter.com/aXCFqy47ao — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 10, 2024

On Friday, Durant checked back into the game with under eight minutes on the clock to help his team overcome their six-point deficit. His calf was already bothering him but that didn’t stop the 36-year-old from hitting a pair of important threes to bring the Suns within striking distance of a victory.

As admirable as it is for the four-time scoring champion to be able to fight through pain to help his team, the Phoenix Suns will suffer in Durant’s absence in the next few games, which may affect their record significantly.

Can the Suns roster hold it down while KD recovers?

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the 2014 MVP will be re-evaluated by the Suns’ medical team in two weeks. This suggests that it could be December by the time we see Durant back on the hardwood. Unfortunately for Phoenix, they have a rather unforgiving schedule to work through without their star forward.

“Kevin has, you know, been playing a lot so I think we’re going to need, you know, a little bit of everything. Everybody needs to be ready,” Budenholzer shared before the game against Sacramento tonight.

The 14-time All-Star has led the Suns in minutes (38.8) this season and Budenholzer will need his backup wings to step into Durant’s massive shoes to avoid a drop off over the coming weeks.

Apart from the Utah Jazz—who they face next—and the Brooklyn Nets, all of Phoenix’s games over the next two weeks are against teams that are playing above .500 basketball.

Failing to keep up with DeRozan’s clutch scoring tonight has ended the Suns’ short tenure as the #1 seed in the West. They are tied with the Thunder and the Warriors, all of whom hold an 8-2 record to start the season. However, it’s hard to imagine that Phoenix will continue their strong start without Durant.