“No city has had their NBA and NFL team win the Finals and Super Bowl in the same season”: LeBron James and the Lakers are up against history as Aaron Donald and the Rams defeat the Bengals

LeBron James and the Lakers will have to go up against 75 years worth of North American sports history to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

While LeBron James is celebrating Odell Beckham Jr winning his first ever Super Bowl on the Los Angeles Rams, his team, the Lakers, are struggling to be a top 6 seed. The purple and ‘gold’ are on a 3 game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last 10 games, boasting an underwhelming record of 26-31, 5.5 games back from the 6th seed.

For now however, ‘The King’ doesn’t need to worry about that as his ‘favorite’ NFL team, the Rams, have defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in this year’s Super Bowl. LeBron James was in attendance at SoFi stadium of course, with fellow NBA superstar, Draymond Green, in their VIP box.

James could be seen celebrating everything from OBJ’s touchdown to the Rams’ overall Super Bowl win. It was a bit strange seeing James root for the Rams considering the fact that he’s from Ohio and the Cincinnati Bengals are well, based in Ohio.

How the Lakers need to go up against history to win this year’s NBA Finals.

LeBron James may need to simmer down on his celebrations as history would dictate a dark road ahead for the Los Angeles Lakers. This is due to the fact that no city in North American sports history has ever had a their NBA and NFL teams win both the NBA Finals and the Super Bowl in the same season, respectively.

With the LA Rams having won a ring this ‘22 season, it’s safe to say that the Lakers are up against history in their quest to claim a championship this year.

One thing to note however, is that the Lakers did win the 2020 NBA Finals with the LA Dodgers having won the World Series that same season.

There is a first time for everything however and it wouldn’t be the first time LeBron James broke a long-standing record in the Finals (3-1 comeback in 2016).

It should be noted that this is merely a fun tid-bit about the history the NBA and NFL share and does not actually have any implications of how James and company will fare in the Playoffs.