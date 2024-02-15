“No Excuse When It Comes To Los Angeles Lakers”: Anthony Davis Reflects on Team’s Latest Form, Win Over Jazz Without LeBron James

Oct 29, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) is congratulated by forward Anthony Davis (3) after making a three point shot against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Following the recent away triumph against the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers made the headlines with three back-to-back victories. By the conclusion of the clash, the franchise duo Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis also etched their names in the history. Following the match, the latter thus reflected on the team’s performance without LeBron James while shedding light on the mentality.

The Davis dominated at the Delta Center scoring 37 points and registering 15 rebounds. Hachimura provided significant assistance in the process as he scored 36 points in 34 minutes to aid the franchise’s 138-122 win. The duo therefore became the first Lakers pair since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 2003 to score 35+ points each in a single game.

Following the completion of the match, Davis candidly shared his viewpoint on the ongoing gameplay. “We’re just playing the right way, sharing the basketball, playing together,” the 30-year-old stated before adding, “We’re just in a great groove”. “No excuse when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers. Even if it’s a legitimate excuse, no one cares,” the 9x All-Star mentioned while shedding light on the mentality.

Evidently, the team has successfully put their set of beliefs into action as they learn to cope in the absence of James. Without the services of the 4x champion, the franchise’s 4-3 run may look less than acceptable. However, with the franchise being on a winning streak at the moment, their struggles following the in-season tournament have seemingly ended as the organization sets its sights on the biggest glory of all – an NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers validated the words of Anthony Davis

After the recent win, Austin Reaves echoed the statement of the 2020 champion. In the post-match interview, the 25-year-old also emphasized the impact of the process in ensuring favorable outcomes. “Just playing the game the right way. Making the extra pass,” he stated to further back Davis’ words.

This shift in mindset has been paying major dividends for the Lakers. After all, this team is on a 6-1 run since the start of February and aims to replicate last season’s form. In the previous campaign, they stunned the NBA world with a magical run to the conference final while fighting against the odds. With a resurgence taking place, the chances of a reoccurrence remain tough to be ruled out.