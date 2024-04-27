Anthony Davis’ Injury Report Concerns Lakers Fans as Nuggets Eye Sweep in Game 4

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season pretty much ended after they suffered a 105-112 home defeat against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3. The LA side will now look to avoid repeating the shameful outcome of last year’s Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Anthony Davis had another high-scoring game in the Lakers’ losing effort in Game 3, scooping up 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 assists. AD has now scored 30+ points in all three losses of the series against Denver.

He has also done an incredible defensive job on Nikola Jokic, even holding him scoreless for two quarters during Game 2. In other words, the Lakers have been able to remain somewhat competitive due to Anthony Davis’ two-way contributions on the floor. Therefore, his presence will be crucial on Saturday if the LA side wants to avoid a back-to-back playoff sweep.

However, it seems like Davis has re-aggravated his years-old wrist injury. AD exited Game 3 in the dying moments because his wrist wasn’t functioning well. So, will he be available for the crucial Game 4 tussle? As per the Lakers’ latest injury report, Anthony Davis is listed as ‘Questionable’ for his right wrist sprain. The Brow has been on the injury report for all the previous games as well. However, he was listed as ‘Probable’ due to lower back soreness in those instances.

The latest update is concerning because his status has been downgraded. While he may still end up playing, the wrist injury may curb his production. Considering that AD played a career-high 76 games during the 2023-24 season, he must have looked for a better postseason window. However, the Lakers are in danger of crashing out in Game 4.

The Lakers’ defense has been abysmal outside of AD

The Lakers’ tame second-half performances have now left them in a lurch. The team wasted away Davis’ early-game hot hands and did not do enough to help him on the defensive end. In Game 3, Aaron Gordon dropped 29 points through basic cuts, with help from the Lakers’ lackadaisical defense. Davis can’t cover every lapse on the floor, considering he already has his hands full with Jokic and guarding Jamal Murray in a Pick-n-Roll switch situation.

Thus, without Davis, the situation could have been even worse. While his fourth-quarter have been low, it is also important to note that the 31-year-old is guarding two of the best offensive players during most of the possessions. Unless his teammates step up their defense, the result in Game 4 would the same, spelling the end of another disappointing season for LeBron James and Co.