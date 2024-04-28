Renato Moicano Issues Four-Word Response to Paddy Pimblett’s Callout for UFC 304 in Manchester

So far, in 2024, the UFC has taken the fandom for an emotional rollercoaster with stacked cards like the recently concluded UFC 300. The event surely did justice by firing on all cylinders, shattering records, taking the sport to new heights. Well, following the stupendous success, the upcoming events are even more thrilling and the hype is through the roof.

Especially for UFC 303 in Las Vegas and UFC 304 scheduled in Manchester. Adding another layer to the storyline, #10 ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano responded to Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 304 callout.

Taking on the young challenger, the Brazilian retweeted the Brit’s callout on ‘X’ with swag, essentially asking Pimblett to send him the contract to make his wish real. Moicano said,

“Send me the contract.”

A few hours ago, the #27 ranked fighter was seen calling out the 34-year-old, saying that his next step would be to take on anyone in the top 15. Whether it be Bobby Green or the division’s gatekeeper, Moicano. ‘The Baddy’ believes himself to be well equipped to take on the cream of the crop in the division.

Even more so, the former Cage Warriors’ featherweight champion wishes to be a part of the upcoming pay-per-view in Manchester. Pimblett was seen in the video posted by ‘Championship Rounds’, training in the gym, talking about possible fights.

Contrary to his usual cocky approach, Pimblett did not resort to trash talk in his build-up against Renato Moicano, revealing that there’s no animosity among them and he in fact finds him “funny.” However, Pimblett did not take the same approach when he responded to Bobby Green’s UFC 300 callout.

Pimblett takes a dig at ‘unpopular’ Bobby Green

The storylines are slowly building up as the UFC is heading to the UK. In an effort to up the antics, Bobby Green called out Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett after his win over Jim Miller at UFC 300 in Vegas. The 37-year-old, following his decision win, grabbed the mic to challenge the Brit.

Pimblett responded back with a sharp counter, saying that Green is only looking for a big payday because he himself doesn’t have any significant fan base or following. He said,

“He might be ranked but he’s got no followers and he needs me, you know what I mean? Just like everyone else, they want to fight me cause they know I’m ‘The boy.'”

Pimblett then took on the challenge like a warrior, saying that he’s ready to brawl with Green anytime if that bout is on the table. Pimblett also revealed that he prefers to take on Moicano in his next fight, mentioning that he likes the Brazilian. The 29-year-old also pointed out that their fight would be thoroughly entertaining.