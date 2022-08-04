Shaquille O’Neal got into a heated altercation with a fellow 7-footer during the 2001 NBA Finals

Shaquille O’Neal once got into an altercation with a center as big as him during the Lakers-Sixers clash in the 2001 Finals.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominating sporting personalities ever. Standing at 7-foot-1, and weighing over 325 pounds, the beast used to bully other big men by asserting his dominance on both sides of the paint.

The Big Aristotle used his huge stature to his advantage and helped him be successful throughout his near-two-decade-long career. Shaq’s illustrious career included several accolades like 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, 2 scoring titles, the 1993 ROY, the 2000 MVP, 4 titles, and 3 Finals MVPs.

Shaq’s mixtape is one of the sickest ones for a big man – several posters, numerous shattered backboards, humiliating blocks, and many other plays. The Lakers legend would even have a long highlight reel of his court’s altercation.

7 footers Shaquille O’Neal and Matt Geiger almost squared up during the 2001 NBA Finals

Being a hothead, O’Neal never wasted an opportunity to square up with his opponents. Usually, since there hardly was anyone else with his stature, no player would dare to fight Shaq.

However, there was one time during O’Neal’s early days with the Lakers when he got into a feud with someone of his own size.

During Game 5 of the 2001 NBA Finals, Shaq got fouled in the paint. In no time, things got heated and 7-foot Sixers center, Matt Geiger, and O’Neal got into a slight altercation.

Here, have a look at the video.

Fortunately, things didn’t escalate further and result in a brawl. Had that occurred, it would’ve been horrific and one tough task to separate these two giants.

