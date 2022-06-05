Basketball

“Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry own a piece of a $13.5 billion company!”: The Warriors superstar and his wife bought into Pinterest, which has now fallen by nearly 80%  

Stephen Curry might have to thank his wife Ayesha Curry for getting him into a Pinterest but saner heads would have chosen to cash in. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“It was so easy for Kobe Bryant, he ain't have no highlights that game”: When Jalen Rose revealed how the Lakers legend didn’t need to break out flashy plays on route to score 81 points
Next Article
"Charles Leclerc is having a hard time and makes mistakes"- Helmut Marko on how Red Bull is putting Ferrari star under tremendous pressure
NBA Latest Post
Stephen Curry might have to thank his wife Ayesha Curry for getting him into a Pinterest but saner heads would have chosen to cash in. 
“Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry own a piece of a $13.5 billion company!”: The Warriors superstar and his wife bought into Pinterest, which has now fallen by nearly 80%  

Stephen Curry might have to thank his wife Ayesha Curry for getting him into a…