“Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry own a piece of a $13.5 billion company!”: The Warriors superstar and his wife bought into Pinterest, which has now fallen by nearly 80%  

Stephen Curry might have to thank his wife Ayesha Curry for getting him into a Pinterest but saner heads would have chosen to cash in.

Stephen Curry lives and breathes Silicon Valley. He has been a very important part of the Bay Area’s growth, without being part of the start-up culture.

Yes, while the Silicon Valley may be all tech companies, culturally, The Golden State Warriors act as a shining beacon for the area. They have won multiple championships in the last decade and have brought a lot of attention to the area.

Naturally, as a player residing in a hub of technology, Steph Curry would be inclined to invest in tech companies. He has a very sophisticated portfolio of investments.

He has invested his money in projects like Palm, Slyce, and Pinterest. The latter is the focal point for our story today. You will be surprised to learn that his wife, Ayesha Curry is responsible for the investment.

Some of Steph Curry’s investments: *social media (Pinterest)

*marketing (Slyce)

*hardware (Palm)

*online retail (Brandless)

*Esports (TSM)

*feature films (“Breakthrough”) pic.twitter.com/IoK68TkBoo — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) December 4, 2018

Stephen Curry and Ayesha’s investment in Pinterest skyrocketed but now, it has pulled back severely

While investments are generally very long-term, Steph might want to have cashed out on this earlier. His initial foray into Pinterest was during a funding round.

At the time, the company was seeking private funding. Initial investors and friends had an opportunity to buy in for $300 million more. Steph was one of the new investors, along with his wife Ayesha.

The company was valued at roughly $12 billion at the time. Today, Pinterest is worth $13.5 Billion, a good increase but you will be surprised to know that at one point it was nearly four times more!

Yes, as of last year, Pinterest shares were trading at roughly $80 and now they are under $20. Looks as though Steph should have cashed out.

If not, he will have to ride it for a long period of time. For now, his attention will be on the NBA Finals, once the dust settles, he will definitely look to re-evaluate his holdings on Pinterest.

