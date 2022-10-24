“No GM Wants Russell Westbrook, Send Him Home”: Laker Guard’s Former Teammate Believes He’ll Be Out Of The NBA By 2024

Oct 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) stretches on the court before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook needs to be sent home by the Lakers, according to a former teammate of his, as he believes no GM wants him

Russell Westbrook has darn near become public enemy number 1 in Los Angeles ever since the 2022-23 NBA season began. Everything from fans gasping audibly whenever he tries to take a shot to him having insults hurled towards him before, during, and after games, Russ simply isn’t loved by Lakers fans.

Given that he is a hometown kid, this must especially be heartbreaking for the former league MVP. While he did have a solid game against the Warriors on opening night (19 points on 7-12 shooting), his next 2 games have been atrocious to say the least.

His infamous 0-11 game against the Clippers led to fans once again clowning on him while his decision to shoot a 17-foot brick against the Blazers up 1 has only added to that.

Kendrick Perkins wants the Lakers to send Russell Westbrook home

Kendrick Perkins played with Russell Westbrook back when they were in OKC together. He’s seen what Russ is capable of first-hand, going deep in the Playoffs on several occasions. However, while on First Take, he went on to say that he hopes Rob Pelinka and crew either send him home or trade him.

At the end of his take, he would go on to suggest that if this goes on any longer, Westbrook may not have a single team reach out to him next offseason.

.@KendrickPerkins on Russ’ performance: “If [Russell Westbrook] don’t be careful, he will find himself out of the league come next year.” pic.twitter.com/gv4gO98eQP — First Take (@FirstTake) October 24, 2022

LeBron James, despite his body language on the court showcasing his disappointment in some of Russ’s game-time decisions, continues to stand up for him during post-game pressers. ‘Brodie’ has also defended his own play as of recent, calling his 0-11 outing ‘solid’.

Will the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook?

In recent reports, it’s been said that the Lakers are engaged in trade talks with both the Indiana Pacers and the Utah Jazz. The Buddy Hield and Myles Turner package has been the most talked about package since the 2022 offseason began.

There have been mumblings about the Charlotte Hornets wanting to be involved in the Westbrook dealings as well but these never gained any steam.

