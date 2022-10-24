“LeBron Punches Westbrook? Wrong!”: NBA Twitter Gets Tricked by ‘Ballsack Sports’ Following Lakers Humiliating Loss

Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) high-five during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Ballsack Sports takes advantage of Lakers struggles, claims LeBron James punched Russell Westbrook after their third loss of the season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a storm that carries the potential to wreck their season. Granted it’s only the beginning. However, their three consecutive losses sing of a possible future. A future where they again fail to qualify for the playoffs.

In the midst of such a storm, Ballsack Sports, a parody account covering NBA, has skillfully duped fans. The Twitter account that has gained notoriety for sneaking in parody tweets as news. This time, they targeted LeBron James and Westbrook.

Ballsack Sports duped Lakers fans

During the game, Ballsack tweeted that LeBron had punched Westbrook. The tweet quickly went viral and many fans fell prey to this news. They frantically searched for a video or any news. Until they finally realized what had conspired.

Ballsack: “LeBron James just PUNCHED Russell Westbrook”

— Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) October 23, 2022

The reason Lakers fans so easily fell prey to this was perhaps motivated by how poorly LeBron James and Westbrook have played together. This game was also unique because LeBron and Anthony Davis were openly frustrated over an airball by Brodie.

Fans react to parody tweet pitting LeBron James against Russell Westbrook

Fans who were duped had some incredible reactions. There were many who already knew what was going on. Some were confused, but many straight away fell for it. Some fans even tried to help Ballsack out by claiming it was real. But mostly, it was Lakers’ terrible performance that has caused such mistrust in the NBA community.

Here are the best reactions to the ‘alleged’ LeBron and Westbrook fight.

LeBron punches Westbrook?! Wrong!! — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) October 24, 2022

wait fr or did i get sacked — (@affewrld) October 23, 2022

Always get my reliable information from ballsack sports — PeachState.Cards (@PeachstateC) October 24, 2022

Lebron James has never punched anybody please — OGToddE (@OGToddE1) October 23, 2022

you is this for real — ℕ (@SirDRants) October 23, 2022

That would actually bring an unmeasurable joy to my existence rn https://t.co/9o5Y4AtF0R — (@___5jf) October 23, 2022

The gold and purple need a turn around urgently. If they can’t work out their offense, they will find themselves in a repeat of the last season.

For LeBron James, that means another season without a shot at the championship. He will turn 38 in December. It will be difficult to maintain this level of athleticism after two years.

